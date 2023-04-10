Trending health benefits of red rice and how to cook it

Are you looking for a healthy, trendy alternative to white rice? Look no further than red rice. This rice is a type of whole-grain rice that has quickly become a popular staple in many health-conscious kitchens.

Not only is it delicious, but it's also packed with essential nutrients and health benefits.

Nutritional benefits of red rice

One of the biggest benefits of this rice is its high nutritional content. Unlike white rice, which is stripped of many of its nutrients during processing, red rice retains its natural goodness.

Moreover, it's loaded with fiber, vitamins and minerals that are essential for overall health.

Red rice for weight loss

This rice has a nutty, sweet taste. (Image via Unspalsh/Jason Briscoe)

If you're trying to lose weight, this rice is an excellent addition to your diet. Its high fiber content will help you feel full longer, reducing the temptation to snack on unhealthy foods.

Moreover, this rice has a lower glycemic index than white rice, meaning it won't cause a spike in blood sugar level. That makes it an ideal option for anyone with diabetes or insulin resistance.

How to cook Mexican red rice?

Mexican rice is a flavorful and healthy way to add variety to your meals. To start, rinse the rice thoroughly in a fine-mesh strainer to remove any excess starch.

Heat some oil in a pan, and add chopped onion and garlic. Cook till it's softened; add the rice, and cook for a few minutes till it's lightly toasted. Add some tomato sauce, chicken or vegetable broth, and spices like cumin, chili powder and paprika.

Bring to a boil; reduce the heat, and simmer till the liquid is absorbed and the rice is tender.

Make red rice a healthy part of your diet

This rice is an excellent option for anyone looking to add some healthy variety to their diet.

Considering its high nutritional content and weight-loss benefits, it's a great substitute for white rice. Moreover, with delicious recipes like Mexican rice, there's no reason not to give it a try.

So the next time you're at the grocery store, do pick up some red rice, and start cooking.

