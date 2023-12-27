Try these 8 amazing hair mask for frizzy hair

Everyone wants the perfect locks and for that, they may turn to hair masks to help keep their hair in top shape. People often deal with dry and frizzy hair but don't buy hair masks because they are either too expensive or contain harsh chemicals that may not suit their hair and body.

But, fret not, as at-home hair masks made with natural ingredients come to the rescue. These homemade masks nourish your scalp and contribute to healthy frizz-free hair.

In this article, we will discuss why we need hair masks and recommend some at-home natural hair mask for frizzy hair.

Why do we need a hair mask for frizzy hair?

You can make your hair healthy and shiny by using hair mask for frizzy hair (image by freepik on freepik)

There are many practices that can easily damage your hair without you even knowing. Using too much heat, frequently coloring your hair, bad weatherand pollution can make your hair frizzy, damaging hair cuticles. Hair strands are devoid of moisture, they tend to absorb moisture from air which results in swollen hair strands and frizzy hair.

A hair mask for frizzy hair is used to reduce tangles and knots. Hair masks nourish your hair and make it manageable, so that it can be styled easily. Consistent use of a hair masks goes a long way and keeps your hair thick and strong for a long time.

Natural hair mask for frizzy hair

There are many natural ingredients available which can turn dry, frizzy hair into smooth, shiny, and frizz-free hair. They are mentioned below:

Coconut oil and honey hair mask

(image by master1305 on freepik)

Coconut oil has the ability to regain moisture and prevent breaking of hair, while honey has natural humectant qualities which help in providing moisture and make your hair smooth and soft.

Combine 1 tablespoon of coconut oil and 1 tablespoon of honey and heat it. Then, apply it on your scalp thoroughly, and wash it with shampoo after 30 minutes.

Olive oil, honey and vinegar

(image by freepik on freepik)

Mix 1 teaspoon honey, 1/2 to 1 teaspoon olive oil and 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar. Apply it to your hair efficiently and wash it after leaving for 30-40 minutes to get the desired hydration by olive oil, while honey provides moisture and vinegar retains pH balance.

Olive oil and banana

(image by wirestock on freepik)

Olive oil is rich in oleic acid and banana contains hydrating qualities. This helps in providing softness, moisture, and reducing frizziness. Additionally, hair becomes manageable.

Mash 1 banana, combine it with 1 tbsp olive oil and apply the mask onto your scalp thoroughly. Cover your hair and rinse it with shampoo after leaving it on for 10-20 minutes.

Green tea and aloe vera

(image by freepik on freepik)

Mix 1 tablespoon brewed and cooled green tea, 2 tablespoons aloe vera gel, and 1 tablespoon lemon juice. Apply it to the oily areas of your scalp and wash it after 30 minutes to control the production of sebum. You will get smooth hair and extra oil will be removed from your scalp, making it healthy.

Aloe Vera and Coconut Oil

(image by jcomp on freepik)

Coconut oil is well known for hair nourishment while aloe vera has moisture-retaining properties which decrease the loss of protein, maintain pH, and make your scalp soothing.

Mix 2 tablespoons aloe vera gel and 1 tablespoon coconut oil. Wet your hair damp, then apply the mask and wash it with mild shampoo and warm water after massaging it for at least 30 minutes.

Coconut Oil, Avocado, and Honey

(image by jcomp on freepik)

Make a hair mask by mashing 1 ripe avocado and adding 1 tablespoon of honey, and 1 tablespoon of coconut oil. Mix it well and apply it to your hair from roots to tip and wash after leaving it for 15-20 minutes.

Avocado contains vitamins and proteins that help in repairing damaged cells whereas coconut oil provides shine. Honey retains moisture and this mask contributes to healthy hair growth.

Banana, Yogurt, and Honey

(image by freepik on freepik)

Honey restores moisture, banana provides hydration, and yogurt contains lactic acid that helps lower extra oil from your scalp. Put 1 ripe banana, 2 teaspoons honey, and 2 tablespoons of yogurt in a bowl and mix it to make a hair mask for frizzy hair.

Apply it on damp hair and rinse it with any shampoo after massaging and leaving it for 30 minutes.

Brown Sugar and Olive Oil

(image by azerbaijan_stockers on freepik)

Brown sugar has exfoliating properties that prevent dead skin cells and make your scalp dandruff-free, while olive oil provides moisture. This hair mask for frizzy hair gives you soft, frizz-free, and strong hair.

Add 2 tablespoons of brown sugar to 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil and mix it well. Wet your hair a little and apply the hair mask. Wash it with shampoo and lukewarm water after 15-20 minutes of massaging.

A hair mask for frizzy hair will certainly help and make your hair shiny, smooth, and manageable. These masks are easy to make and their ingredients are easily available in the market, so give your hair an at-home treatment for overall healthy hair growth.