Try the most effective cold workout split to gain maximum hypertrophy this winter 

Cold workouts can be refreshing as the chilly air gives a boost to your metabolism, helping you burn more calories. Still, it's essential to wear layered clothing to stay comfortably warm and ensure your safety against hypothermia. When the weather turns particularly severe, you might consider indoor exercises at the gym or even in the comfort of your home.

If you're looking for a lively way to keep fit, winter sports like skiing and ice skating are great options. Drinking enough water is as vital in the winter as it is in warmer months, and a good stretching routine can help ward off injuries.

Cold workout routine

Day 1: Chest and Triceps

Bench Press: 4 sets of 8-10 reps Incline Dumbbell Press: 4 sets of 8-10 reps Chest Flyes: 3 sets of 10-12 reps Tricep Dips: 3 sets of 10-12 reps Tricep Pushdowns: 3 sets of 10-12 reps

Day 2: Back and Biceps

Deadlift: 4 sets of 6-8 reps Pull-Ups/Chin-Ups: 4 sets to failure Bent-Over Rows: 4 sets of 8-10 reps Barbell Bicep Curls: 3 sets of 10-12 reps Hammer Curls: 3 sets of 10-12 reps

Day 3: Legs

Squats: 4 sets of 8-10 reps Leg Press: 4 sets of 8-10 reps Lunges: 3 sets of 10-12 reps per leg Leg Extensions: 3 sets of 10-12 reps Hamstring Curls: 3 sets of 10-12 reps

Day 4: Shoulders and Abs

Military Press: 4 sets of 8-10 reps Lateral Raises: 3 sets of 10-12 reps Front Raises: 3 sets of 10-12 reps Rear Delt Flyes: 3 sets of 10-12 reps Planks: 3 sets, hold for 30-60 seconds each

Day 5: Cardio and Active Recovery

Engage in a low-intensity cardio session (30-45 minutes) to promote blood circulation and recovery. Activities like walking, cycling, or swimming are great options. You can also incorporate yoga or foam rolling for flexibility and mobility.

Nutrition

Breakfast: Kick-start your day with some fluffy scrambled eggs mixed with fresh spinach and sun-ripened tomatoes. Spread some butter or jam on a warm slice of whole-grain toast.

For a sweet touch, dig into Greek yogurt sprinkled with vibrant berries and sip on a comforting glass of water or herbal tea.

Mid-Morning Snack: When your tummy starts to rumble, blend up a protein shake using your favorite whey or plant-based protein powder. Enjoy the natural crunch of almonds, and pick between a sweet apple or a velvety banana.

Lunch: Time for a hearty mid-day meal. Choose either tender grilled chicken breast or flavorful tofu tossed together with crisp greens, cherry tomatoes, and cool cucumbers, all brought together with a light vinaigrette dressing. Pair this with some earthy quinoa or nutty brown rice.

Afternoon Snack: When you need that afternoon pick-me-up, dive into creamy cottage cheese adorned with slices of tangy pineapple or luscious peach. For a crunchy contrast, snack on carrot sticks with rich, creamy hummus. Refresh yourself with a cool glass of water or a rejuvenating green tea.

Pre-Workout Snack (if training in the late afternoon): Fuel your upcoming session with a cozy bowl of oatmeal boosted with a scoop of protein powder. Snack on some whole-grain crackers with a smear of rich peanut butter.

Dinner: In the evening, indulge in the delicate flavors of baked salmon or hearty tempeh paired with vibrant steamed broccoli and quinoa. Stir-fry a mix of colorful vegetables in olive oil with a hint of garlic for a delicious side. Wind down your meal with a glass of water or a relaxing herbal tea.

Post-Workout Snack (if training in the evening): After pushing yourself, nourish your muscles with a protein shake, using either whey or your favorite plant-based protein powder. Refresh your palate with a sweet banana or juicy orange.

This is the most effective cold workout and diet regime you need this fall. As the air is getting cold, try working out with a hoodie.