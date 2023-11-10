Try these McKenzie Exercises to get rid of back pain

McKenzie exercises were crafted by Robin McKenzie, a New Zealand physical therapist, who recognized a need for targeted movements to ease back pain, a common ailment affecting many. Originating in the 1960s, these exercises are a testament to the enduring quest for non-invasive pain relief.

They are predicated on the principle of encouraging natural spinal alignment and relieving undue stress on spinal discs. The regimen typically includes a series of exercises that extend the spine, such as the act of lying prone and gently elevating the upper body, thus keeping the lower extremities stationary and grounded.

This methodical approach aims to shift any pain away from the extremities towards the center of the back, a process known as centralization, which is indicative of improvement. Over time, the intensity of the back pain is intended to diminish as these exercises promote spinal health and a return to functionality.

McKenzie Exercises you must do to get rid of back pain

McKenzie Exercises (Image via Unsplash/Anastasia)

Prone Lying (Passive Extension):

Begin by lying down on your stomach, keeping your legs straight and your arms at your sides.

Rest your head on your hands or turn it to one side, whatever feels most comfortable.

Relax in this position for a few minutes to allow your back to settle.

Prone Props (Active Extension):

From the prone lying position, prop yourself up on your elbows, extending your back.

Keep your hips on the ground to ensure that the extension comes from your lower back.

Hold this position for a couple of minutes as you allow the muscles to relax and stretch.

Prone Press-Ups:

Begin again lying on your stomach, place your hands flat on the ground, under your shoulders as if you were going to do a push-up.

Press your upper body up by straightening your arms while keeping your pelvis and lower body in contact with the floor.

Go as high as is comfortable; it's not necessary to lock out your elbows.

Hold the position for a second or two and then lower back down. Repeat for 10 to 15 repetitions.

Standing Extension:

Stand up straight with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Place your hands on your lower back for support.

Arch backward slowly, as far as you comfortably can. Hold for a second.

Return to the starting position. Repeat for 10 to 15 repetitions.

Lying Flexion (for some types of back pain):

McKenzie Exercises (Image via Unsplash/Luemen)

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Bring one knee to your chest, then the other, and gently hug them to provide a stretch.

Hold for a few seconds before releasing. Repeat several times.

How do these McKenzie exercises help in alleviating back pain?

Spinal Extension: The McKenzie exercises, particularly those involving prone positions, guide the spine into gentle extension. This can be especially soothing for backs that have become weary from the all-too-common forward bend. These exercises encourage the spine to move in a direction that may reduce the pressure on a herniated disc, potentially easing discomfort caused by the disc pressing on a nerve.

Centralization: Centralization is the McKenzie hallmark; it is when the pain retreats from the extremities to the spine. It’s like calling back scattered forces to a stronghold. This phenomenon is often a positive sign that the exercises are effectively targeting the source of pain and leading to its diminishment.

McKenzie Exercises (Image via Unsplash/Dane)

Increased Mobility: With each gentle stretch and extension, these exercises promote a greater range of motion. A spine that moves more freely signals less about pain and more about ease of motion, often leading to a more active and less restricted life.

Muscle Strengthening and Conditioning: The repeated action of these exercises serves to fortify the muscles around the spine. Think of it as training and equipping the body's natural corset, which in turn supports a more stable and resilient backbone.

Self-Management: The McKenzie exercises offer individuals a measure of control over their own discomfort. By mastering these movements, one can become the caretaker of their spinal health, often leading to a reduction in the need for medical interventions.

Promoting Disc Health: These exercises may act as a balm to the discs between the vertebrae, often facilitating movement and reducing stress on these crucial cushions. Maintaining disc health is essential for a spine capable of absorbing the shocks and strains of daily life.

McKenzie Exercises (Image via Unsplash/Littpro)

Postural Education: Integral to the McKenzie method is the education on posture. It teaches the importance of maintaining the natural curves of the spine, both in motion and stillness, which can prevent the recurrence of pain and underscore the spine’s strength and stability.

To get rid of back pain, you can perform these Mckinzie exercises, as they are scientifically proven to alleviate back pain.