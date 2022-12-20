Try Olivia Wilde’s Salad Recipe for a Healthy Holiday Celebration

Olivia Wilde's salad recipe has become very popular recently. The gossip surrounding the salad is as juicy as the dressing in question.

Apparently, the salad was a key part of some major drama in the Tron: Legacy actress and Jason Sudeikis' separation. The couple announced the end of their seven-year engagement in November 2020, nearly two months before Wilde was linked romantically with Harry Styles in January 2021.

Olivia said that the split was amicable, but the family's former nanny for their two kids told The Daily Mail that the separation was anything but that. According to the nanny's claims, Sudeikis was heartbroken when Olivia prepared the salad for Harry Styles and tried to stop her by lying down in front of her car so that she wouldn't leave with the salad and dressing for Styles.

The Gossip Around Olivia Wilde's Salad Recipe

The story surrounding Olivia Wilde's salad recipe may have piqued the interest of many, but it cannot have been the only reason for the split. Nevertheless, who wouldn't want to know more about this infamous salad?

Salad dressings, among most dishes, can shock people the most. A good dressing can turn even the most devoted of salad-haters into a salad-craver. The acidic, citrusy, and herby flavour of salads can be quite addictive.

Many are interested to learn about this salad that has been surrounded by controversy. Is there any particular ingredient that makes the salad so yum and exclusive? Let's find out.

If you want Wilde's salad recipe, a recipe for salmon and potatoes salad has been credited to Wilde on Food Network. The recipe provides two different dressings, a basic vinaigrette and a lemony dill dressing.

Recently, Wilde shared a similar - but not the same - recipe from Nora Ephron's novel 'Heartburn', where the vinaigrette calls for red wine vinegar, Grey Poupon mustard, and olive oil. We will, however, stick to the recipe mentioned on Food Network.

For more salad recipes, check out these tasty fruit salads you can make.

What is Olivia Wilde's Salad Recipe?

Olivia Wilde's salad recipe calls for almost 20 ingredients, but most of them may already be available in your pantry if you cook regularly.

The recipe has two major elements, the salmon and vegetables being the first, and the salad and vinaigrette being the second. The ingredients are pretty sorted. You need dill, garlic, olive oil, shallots, lemon, crushed red pepper flakes, smoked paprika, ground black pepper, kosher salt, potato, zucchini and a skinless salmon fillet for the first part.

As for the second part, you will require Dijon mustard, red wine vinegar, honey, kosher salt, garlic, olive oil, kalamata olives, feta cheese, cucumber and mixed greens.

To prepare Wilde's salad recipe, you will need to combine 1/4 cup of olive oil, three sprigs of dill (chopped), 1/2 shallot (finely chopped), four cloves of garlic (finely chopped), 1/2 lemon (juice only), a pinch of red pepper flakes, and a pinch of smoked paprika in a jar. Shake the mixture vigorously.

Peel and slice the russet potato, zucchini, and the leftover shallot, and place all of that on an oiled sheet of parchment paper. Put the salmon fillet on top, and drizzle it with nearly half of the dressing mixture. Make a pouch out of that parchment paper, and bake it in the oven.

For the famous Olivia Wilde's salad recipe, you will need to combine one teaspoon of Dijon mustard, one teaspoon of honey, one clove of garlic (chopped), two tablespoons of red wine vinegar and a pinch of kosher salt. After mixing them up, stir in 2-4 tbsps of olive oil steadily and slowly.

To build the base, you will need to dress the greens, add the cucumber, two tablespoons of kalamata olives (pitted), and two tablespoons of crumbled feta. On top of that, place your protein and vegetables. Your salad is now complete.

Overall, the salad is made up of healthy ingredients and tastes quite good. It can be a filling lunch or a complete meal, as it has both greens and protein. You can also add some carbs like quinoa or polenta to make it more filling.

Check out these delicious salads you can make to lose weight quickly.

Poll : 0 votes