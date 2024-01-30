Trying to make climbing stairs easier? Here are 6 body-weight exercises to help

Have you ever found yourself out of breath after just climbing stairs? Or maybe you have felt your legs burning? It is more common than you think, and it is often because climbing stairs actually requires quite a bit of strength, balance and body coordination.

It turns out, some pretty simple body-weight exercises can make this simple daily task much easier.

Lets look at six exercises that can get you climbing stairs like a champ

1) The Air Squat

Basic exercise for your entire lower body (Image via Vecteezy)

Air squats are a fundamental exercise for the entire lower body. On top of that, they help you move your hips, knees, and ankles better.

By strengthing your muscles, these workouts make sure you breeze up the stairs without sweat. Just start with your feet set apart, push your hips back, and down you go — like sitting in an invisible chair!

If squatting proves difficult, feel free to use a chair for additional help.

2) Split squat with hold

It helps to replicate your motion while climbing stairs (Image via Vecteezy)

Next up is the Split Squat. This exercise adds emphasis on single-leg strength and balance training. It's a replica of the motion we undergo when climbing stairs.

If your balance feels a little shaky, having a chair nearby for support is a good option. These exercises strengthen your glutes and legs, making stair climbing a breeze.

3) Military Squat

This exercise is helpful to strengthen your knee (Image via Vecteezy)

The Military Squat allows a deep sink into your hips, making your back knee to touch the ground. This workout’s all about how well you can groove your toes, ankles, knees and hips. Finding it hard to touch the floor at the start? You are allowed to adjust as you go.

4) Single-Leg Glute Bridge

This exercise is useful for hips strengthening

Strong hips are vital for climbing stairs, and that's where Single-Leg Glute Bridges come in. While lying on your back, lift one foot off the ground and bring your knee towards your chest. Hold it there, tighten your hips, and lift!

If lifting one leg is too tricky, you can keep both feet on the floor.

5) Standing Single-Leg Calf Raise

A strong push is required while climbing stairs. this exercise helps you (Image via Vecteezy)

Climbing stairs requires a strong push-off from your toes, making Calf Raises a handy exercise. By standing near a wall with your hands on it for support, lift one leg off the floor and bend the knee. Rise on the ball of your standing foot as high as you can go.

If repeating this single-leg exercise feels too hard, use both feet instead.

6) Running

Running gives you better agility while walking up or down the stairs (Image via Vecteezy)

Running builds up bouncy elasticity, creating a light, effortless movement. It is that bounding ability you see when people skip steps or run up the stairs as if they are floating.

Start by running in place, with toe movements barely off the floor before touching it again. Gradually lift the legs higher as you run. The goal is to bring your knees as high as your hips.

It is astonishing how such simple workouts can boost our everyday life, even making things like climbing stairs a piece of cake. Like with any new fitness routine, remember, staying consistent is the key. Start slow, and gradually increase your routine difficulty.

Over time, you will be running up those stairs with ease! But keep in mind, if you are feeling some type of trouble health-wise, consult a doctor before starting a new fitness routine.

Don't forget, working out is not the only thing, you have to eat healthy food to keep your body right, drink plenty of fluids, and get enough sleep. All the best climbing stairs!