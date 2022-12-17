Turkey Wings Arm Workout: 5 Best Kettlebell Moves to Try

Our turkey wings arm workout is a series of kettlebell exercises that you can perform to get rid of upper arm fat.

'Turkey wings' or 'bat wings' are often the terms used to allude to excess arm fat, especially the fat on the back of your upper arms. As you age, your skin loosens, which may result in loose fat hanging from the bones in your arms. You can read more about what causes flabby arms to get a better idea.

Although not harmful to your health, flabby arms may cause you to lose confidence. If you want toned arms that boost your self-esteem, you should definitely try the turkey wings arm workout we've included below. This workout requires only one piece of equipment: the humble kettlebell.

Kettlebell Tricep Dips and 4 Other Best Kettlebell Moves for Turkey Wings Arm Workout

Kettlebells are undoubtedly present in the best turkey wings arm workouts. This effective exercise equipment tones your arms while also working out your core. Check out the workouts below.

1) Kettlebell Clean and Press

The kettlebell clean and press is the first exercise on our list of turkey wings arm workouts because it works your shoulders, upper chest, triceps, upper back, traps, and lats.

Instructions:

Place a kettlebell on the floor in front of you while your feet are shoulder-width apart.

Reach down with one hand to grab the kettlebell while bending at the knees and pushing the hips back slightly (either hand to start with).

To perform the exercise, swing the kettlebell back between your legs and create an upward swinging motion. While maintaining a straight back, thrust the hips forward.

As soon as the kettlebell is just above your belly button, pull it back and move your hand underneath it so that it rests against the back of your wrist.

Now push the kettlebell up and over your head until your arm is straight. Maintain locked elbows.

To return to your starting position, reverse the movement.

2) Kettlebell Overhead Press

The overhead press comes in second on our list of turkey wings arm workouts since it primarily targets your shoulders, traps, and triceps. It also strengthens your core.

Instructions:

Stand erect with a minimal flex in both knees.

Lift a kettlebell in each hand and raise them overhead in a bending and straightening motion, keeping the weights in a stable position throughout the movement.

When pressing the weights overhead, make sure your arms don't go behind your head, and don't overextend them at the top of the movement.

Repeat for desired number of repetitions.

3) Kettlebell Tricep Dips

This is the most classic exercise on our list of turkey wings arms workouts. It is known to target and tone your triceps if done regularly.

Instructions:

Lay your thighs flat on the floor in front of you as you sit down.

Place a kettlebell on each hip, and using your hips as a lever, push your lower body off the floor while keeping your heels planted.

For several reps, slowly push your body up and down while bending your elbows behind you and bringing your glutes very close to, if not touching, the floor.

4) Kettlebell Skull Crushers

This is the fourth exercise on our list of turkey wing arm workouts. An excellent exercise for toning your triceps; however, perfect form is required to reap the full benefits.

Instructions:

Lie down on your back on a gym bench, with your legs bent at your knees.

Hold the kettlebells in your arm, and keep your arms raised straight up over your face.

Now flex your arms and lower them towards the top of your head, bending your arms at a 90 degree angle. Your upper arms will be perpendicular to your body.

This will workout your triceps. Return to the starting position and repeat.

5) Kettlebell Push Press

The kettlebell push press is the final turkey wings arm workout on our list. This is another great exercise for working out your triceps and toning your arms.

Instructions:

Keep your knees soft and your back straight as you rest a kettlebell on one shoulder.

Raise the free hand that isn't being used to point up to the sky.

Squat down, then press yourself back up to starting position while extending your arm completely straight to do a kettlebell press.

Then, after a brief pause, you should lower your arm to rest the kettlebell on your shoulder as you squat again.

Repeat with your other arm.

Final Thoughts

Our turkey wings arm workout includes a variety of kettlebell exercises that you can do at home. Perform this workout 1-3 times per week to target your triceps.

If you're looking for more tricep workouts, try these simple exercises to get rid of flabby arms.

