Understanding Co-Occurring Disorders: Intersection of Mental Health and Substance Use

Co-occurring disorders are dual in nature, the worst of both the worlds. This means that if your mental health professional diagnoses you with this disorder, you are likely to be struggling with a mental health condition as well as a substance use disorder. Individuals with a substance use issue are more likely to be diagnosed with a mental health condition. Similarly, a person with a mental health condition may end up using substances to deal with their symptoms and behavioral patterns.

It can be difficult to determine whether a substance use disorder or a mental disorder appeared first. However, there are some common mental disorders which occur frequently within co-occurring disorders that come with clear warning signs.

Mental Illness and Substance Abuse: Exploring The Connection

The relationship between mental health issues and substance use disorders is very tightly interlinked. According to a survey, 50% of people suffering from a substance use disorder are also experiencing a mental health disorder. It is essential to seek information and treatment to understand the impact of co-morbidity.

Co-occurring disorders can be of various types and can also be linked to personality conditions. Borderline Personality Disorder can sometimes co-occur with other personality disorders, such as narcissistic personality disorder, or avoidant personality disorder. It's essential to remember that everyone's experience is unique, and not everyone with BPD will have a co-occurring personality disorder.

Early detection and integrated treatment can improve outcomes and quality of life for people with CODs. It is imperative that individuals seeking treatment are screened for both SUDs and mental disorders in order for clinicians to create informed treatment plans, which inherently optimize timely and effective care.

Co-Occurring Disorders Treatment: Finding the Right Help

By understanding what a co-occurring disorder is, you can move towards finding the right treatment. Co-occurring disorders can present unique challenges, but they can also provide additional insight and understanding to the mental health landscape. Here are a few key points to consider in the treatment process:

1) Seek professional help

Consult with a mental health professional who can assess your symptoms and provide an accurate diagnosis. You will be surprised to know that about 9.2 million adults in the US have the diagnosis of co-occurring disorders. You are not alone and you deserve the right help.

2) Individualized Treatment

Treatment plans should be tailored to address both substance use and the co-occurring personality disorder, focusing on evidence-based therapies such as Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) or Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT).

There are also specific ways in which you can deal with substance use and the possibility of relapse. It is important to recognize your triggers. What people, things, places, thoughts, and situations impact your thought or desire to use? A key place to begin in your journey to sobriety is knowing the things that trigger you, so you can be prepared to face them and do something about them.

Especially in early recovery, avoiding triggers is often your best option. Have a party coming up and alcohol is a trigger? Don’t go! Driving past a dispensary or liquor store is a trigger? Find an alternate route! It may be very hard to avoid your triggers, but early on, this can help you avoid increased thoughts and urges to use.

3) Self-care and Support

Engage in self-care practices, build a strong support system, and seek support groups or therapy specifically designed for individuals with co-occurring disorders. It can be easy to judge yourself for not making enough progress, or being diagnosed with two conditions. However, it is a choice to get out of them and engage in self-care and love.

4) Education and Awareness

Learn more about both the conditions to better understand the unique challenges and strategies for managing symptoms. It can be scary to manage the symptoms, but becoming more aware of the conditions can enhance your sense of control.

Some common signs that can help you recognize that you may be at risk of co-morbidity are multiple relapses of substance use, distancing from family and friends, development of unique symptoms, and extreme mood swings.

Remember, a diagnosis of co-occurring disorders is just a starting point for understanding and navigating your mental health journey. You are not defined by this, and with the right support and treatment, it's possible to lead a fulfilling life.

It's crucial to seek help that addresses both aspects because one can often exacerbate the other. Recovery is never linear, and it's important to find the right support system. If you or someone you know is struggling, don't hesitate to reach out. There are people and resources available to help you on your journey with co-occurring disorders.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

