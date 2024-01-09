Understanding humidifier benefits that can help you withstand this cold weather

With the winter at its peak, the chilly winds bring along dryness as well as various respiratory problems. While nothing can be done for the cold weather, for dryness, a humidifier comes to the rescue.

A humidifier claims to have many health benefits, starting with relief from congestion or various allergies. These machines are small in size and, true to their name, they humidify the air, thereby increasing the moisture content in our rooms.

Through this article, we will look more into these machines, their potential health benefits, and whether they are worth it or not.

Understanding the potential humidifier benefits

Potential benefits of it (Image by pvproductions on Freepik)

All the talk about these humidifiers is only because of the potential health benefits that they boast. However, there are several risks attached to it, but if adhered to the safety guidelines, humidifiers can help in our overall well-being.

Following are some of the benefits of humidifiers:

Significant reduction in snoring

Often nasal congestion and mucus contribute to snoring as during a cold, there is swelling in our throat. The mist produced by these machines can potentially reduce congestion and reduce snoring related to it.

Relief from allergies

Allergies that give runny nose, dry, or itchy throat may be significantly reduced upon the use of humidifiers. However, keeping the humidity right is highly important to avoid the side effects of it.

Hydrated skin and hair

The presence of mist in the air can keep your skin and hair away from dryness, especially in the winter, thus maintaining the hydration and lustre.

Relief from sinus

Another benefit of these machines is that they may reduce the symptoms of congestion due to sinus by moistening the air and reducing irritation.

Other benefits

A humidifier can be quite beneficial for your home. The presence of moisture in the air can keep your houseplants hydrated and vibrant. Moreover, it can also help in preventing the formation of cracks on the wall, giving a longer life to wooden floors and furniture.

What are the various types of humidifiers?

Understanding various types of it (Image by stefamerpik on Freepik)

In all, there are five types of these machines, with each having some unique exclusive features.

Central humidifiers are a type that is usually directly attached to our heating systems and are one of the best choices as they do not emit steam and remove the chances of burns. Further, they can effectively humidify the complete house.

Another type is an ultrasonic humidifier that uses high-speed vibrations to create a cool mist. This is a good option if you have children as these machines do not get very hot.

There are other types like impeller which have a rotating disk, evaporators which blow wind through a wet filter, and steam vaporizers which use electricity for the creation of steam and, in turn, formation of mist.

All these types can be used based on your needs.

Things to consider before using a humidifier

understanding some of the precaution as well as caution techniques (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

All the benefits of the humidifiers will go in vain if they are not maintained well and taken care of. There are many things that are to be considered to get the complete benefit of these machines.

They should be cleaned and filters should be changed regularly as, with time, there might be an infestation of mold and bacteria which can contribute to various diseases.

Further, usage of distilled water is advised as it has lesser contents of minerals. This means it will be easier to clean and the mineral content in the air will also be reduced.

In addition to this, always keep a note of the humidity. Never, increase the humidity levels to more than 50 percent as this increases the growth of organisms which may be dangerous for our health.

Humidifiers promise many health benefits. However, precautions must be taken while using them to avoid any complications. All you have to do is keep them clean and regularly disinfect them, and you might be able to enjoy the potential health benefits of these machines.