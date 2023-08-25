Understanding Periodic Limb Movement Disorder (PLMD): Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder (PLMD) is a sleep-related condition characterized by involuntary twitching, flexing, and jerking movements of the legs and arms during sleep. Also referred to as Periodic Leg Movement during Sleep (PLMS), this disorder can significantly impact the quality of sleep and overall well-being of those affected. In this article, we will delve into the symptoms, causes, and treatment options for periodic limb movement disorder.

PLMD Symptoms

The hallmark symptoms of periodic limb movement disorder revolve around the involuntary limb movements that occur during sleep. These movements typically take place every 20 to 40 seconds and can last for minutes or even hours throughout the night. While individuals with PLMD remain unaware of their limb movements during sleep, the consequences become evident upon waking up. Common symptoms include:

Repetitive Leg Movements: The most recognizable symptom is the repetitive movement of one or both legs, occasionally involving the arms as well. Movements may include flexing of the big toe, bending of the knee or ankle, and twitching of the hip. Unrefreshing Sleep: PLMD often leads to restless sleep, leaving individuals feeling tired and unrefreshed upon waking. Multiple Awakenings: Frequent limb movements can disrupt sleep, causing multiple awakenings during the night. Daytime Sleepiness: Due to disrupted sleep, individuals with PLMD often experience excessive daytime sleepiness and drowsiness. Mood and Behavioral Issues: The lack of quality sleep caused by PLMD can result in irritability, behavior problems, and a decline in performance at school or work.

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder Causes

Researchers believe that PLMD has a central nervous system origin, despite the fact that the exact cause of the disorder is yet unknown. (Meruyert Gonullu/ Pexels)

While the exact cause of PLMD remains elusive, researchers believe that the disorder originates in the central nervous system. Multiple factors contribute to or influence the development of PLMD, including:

Caffeine Intake: High caffeine consumption, commonly found in coffee, tea, sodas, and energy drinks, has been associated with PLMD.

Medications: Certain medications like antidepressants, anti-nausea drugs, lithium, and anticonvulsants can influence or trigger PLMD.

Other Sleep Disorders: Conditions such as narcolepsy and Restless Leg Syndrome (RLS) are linked to PLMD, although it is considered a separate disorder.

Neurodevelopmental Disorders: Disorders like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and Williams syndrome might contribute to PLMD.

Metabolic and Medical Conditions: Metabolic disorders including diabetes and kidney disease, as well as iron deficiency anemia, have been associated with PLMD.

Age and Gender: PLMD is more prevalent among older adults, particularly affecting about 2 percent of individuals under 30 and potentially up to 40 percent of those aged 65 and older. It affects both men and women equally.

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder Treatment

The severity of the disorder will determine how PLMD is treated. (Pietro Jeng/ Pexels)

The treatment of PLMD is contingent upon the severity of the disorder, the results of sleep studies, and the presence of any underlying conditions. Treatment options include:

Lifestyle Modifications: Mild cases of PLMD may benefit from avoiding caffeine, reducing stress through relaxation techniques like yoga and meditation, and engaging in calming activities before bedtime, such as a warm bath.

Addressing Underlying Conditions: If PLMD is linked to an underlying condition like iron deficiency, treatment focuses on managing that condition. Iron supplements or iron-rich diets might be recommended.

Medications: In severe cases, medications can be considered. Dopamine agonists, commonly used to control tremors in Parkinson's disease, benzodiazepines like clonazepam, and anticonvulsants such as gabapentin might be prescribed.

Periodic limb movement disorder makes it difficult to get a good night's sleep and maintain general health. Because periodic limb movement disorder causes its distinctive limb movements when you sleep, it can cause sleep disruption, daytime drowsiness, and mood problems.

Although the precise reason is still unknown, it is known that elements like coffee consumption, drugs, and underlying medical disorders can affect its development. Depending on how severe the problem is, there are many different treatment options available, from dietary changes to medication-based methods.

Seeking advice from medical professionals, especially sleep specialists, can help people with periodic limb movement disorder achieve better sleep quality and an improved quality of life.