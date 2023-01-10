Want to strengthen your upper body? Well, there are plenty of upper bodyweight workouts you must try today. Bodyweight exercises are basically ones that require no fancy equipment, rather they use your body weight as resistance and give out a killing workout no matter where you are.

Upper bodyweight workouts primarily target the muscles in your upper body, including the chest, shoulders, arms, and abs, and work to strengthen the entire core as well. Bodyweight exercises are ideal for beginners and are great for enhancing metabolism, endurance, and fitness, as well as reducing weight.

Various studies have also shown that bodyweight workouts are an efficient way to reduce fat, boost aerobic capacity, improve muscular fitness, and are beneficial for cardiovascular health as a whole.

Upper bodyweight workouts to add to your routine

#1 Planks up and down

Planks are a great upper-body bodyweight exercise. (Photo via Pexels/Klaus Nielsen)

Planks up and down are also one of the most effective upper bodyweight workouts that tone and strengthen your abs, shoulders, and arms, and work wonders on your glutes as well. This exercise even improves your overall body posture and helps in weight loss.

To do planks up and down

Take a high plank position with your hands on the floor directly above your shoulders and legs extended straight behind you. Ensure that your body is in a straight line from your head to your heels.

Now, lower your left elbow down to the floor and then lower your right elbow to get into a forearm plank position. Slowly push to straighten your left arm followed by your right and repeat the exercise.

#2 Superman Y

Superman Y is one of the best upper bodyweight workouts that primarily targets the abs and lower and upper back muscles. This exercise provides spinal stabilization, reduces the chances of back injuries, and also keeps your muscles flexible.

To do the superman Y:

Lie with your face down on a mat or floor and extend your legs straight behind you. Extend your arms out in a Y position over your head. Now with your shoulders and back engaged, lift your arms and chest off the floor.

Hold the position for as long as you can, then lower it to the initial position. Repeat the exercise.

#3 Diamond press-up

Push-ups are an effective upper-body exercise. (Photo via Pexels/Viktorya Sergeeva)

Diamond press-ups are one of the most challenging bodyweight chest exercises that target your mid-chest and forearms harder than basic push-ups or press-ups.

To do diamond press-ups:

Take a standard push-up position with your legs extended behind and palms on the floor in a diamond shape. Slowly lower yourself towards the floor as you would in a basic push-up, then press back up to start. Repeat the exercise.

#4 Bicycle crunches

Bicycle crunches are among the most productive upper bodyweight workouts that help sculpt the mid-section and trim down your waist fat. Since this exercise also requires leg movement, it is also effective in improving your lower body flexibility and stability.

To do bicycle crunches:

Lie straight on your back with your hands behind your head and knees bent. Lift your shoulders off the floor and pull your knees into your chest.

Now extend your left leg straight out in front of you and simultaneously twist your upper body towards your right knee so that your left elbow extends towards your right knee. Hold the position for a few counts, then repeat the exercise in the opposite direction.

#5 Bird dog

The bird dog exercise relieves back pain. (Photo via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Bird dogs are among the easiest yet most potent upper bodyweight workouts that promote a healthy spine, boost core strength, relieve back pain, and improve overall stability.

This exercise engages the whole body to strengthen the hips, core, and back.

To do bird dogs:

Position yourself on your knees and hands on the floor. Ensure that your knees are beneath your hips and your hands are beneath your shoulders. With your core muscles engaged, lift your left arm straight in front of you and at the same time, extend your right leg straight behind you, while keeping both parallel to the floor.

Hold the position and engage your glutes and hamstrings. Bring your leg and arm back to their initial position and repeat the exercise with your right arm and left leg.

Start your upper-body training with upper bodyweight workouts

Bodyweight exercises like the ones discussed above are an excellent way to train and strengthen your entire upper body. Whether you are working out in the gym or at home, these exercises are sure to give your upper body the workout it deserves.

