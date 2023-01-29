Bridges workouts are a popular and versatile exercise that can help strengthen the glutes, hips, and lower back. This exercise targets the muscles responsible for supporting and stabilizing the body, making it a great option for those looking to improve posture, balance, and stability.

In this article, we'll explore some variations of bridge exercises that you can try to add variety to your workout routine and target different muscle groups.

Variations of bridges workouts to try

(Photo by Cliff Booth/pexels)

Basic Bridge:

The basic bridge is a great starting point for those new to these bridges workouts. To perform the basic bridge, lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lift your hips up until your body forms a straight line from your knees to your shoulders.

Lower your hips back to the starting position and repeat for the desired number of reps. This exercise focuses primarily on glutes and hamstrings.

Bridges workouts with March:

Bridges workouts with the march add a dynamic component to the basic bridge, challenging the stability and balance of the muscles in the hips and lower back.

To perform this exercise, start in the same position as the basic bridge. As you lift your hips, lift one foot off the ground and hold for a second before returning it to the starting position. Repeat the movement with the other foot and continue alternating for the desired number of reps.

Bridges workouts with the march add a dynamic component to the basic bridge (Photo by Anna Shvets/pexels)

Single-Leg Bridge:

The single-leg bridge adds an extra challenge to the basic bridges workouts, targeting glutes, hamstrings, and adductors. To perform this exercise, start in the same position as the basic bridge. Lift one leg off the ground, keeping it extended. Lift your hips up and hold the elevated leg in the air.

Lower your hips back to the starting position and repeat for the desired number of reps before switching to the other leg.

Weighted Bridge:

Adding weight to the bridge exercise can increase resistance and challenge the muscles in the hips and lower back even further. You can use barbells, dumbbells, or kettlebells to add weight to your bridge.

To perform a weighted bridge, lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Hold the weight across your hips and lift your hips up until your body forms a straight line from your knees to your shoulders. Lower your hips back to the starting position and repeat for the desired number of reps.

Glute Bridge with March:

The glute bridge workout with march is a variation of the bridge with march that focuses more on glutes. To perform this exercise, start in the same position as the bridge with march. As you lift your hips, lift one foot off the ground, keeping your knee bent.

Hold for a second before returning it to the starting position and repeating the movement with the other foot.

The glute bridge workout with march is a variation of the bridge with march that focuses more on the glutes. (Photo by Алекке Блажин/pexels)

Feet-Elevated Bridge:

The feet-elevated bridge adds an extra challenge to the basic bridge, targeting the glutes and hamstrings even more. To perform this exercise, lie on your back with your feet on a raised surface, such as a bench or step. Lift your hips up until your body forms a straight line from your knees to your shoulders.

Lower your hips back to the starting position and repeat for the desired number of reps.

Swiss Ball Bridge:

Swiss ball bridge workouts are a dynamic variation of the basic bridge that adds an extra challenge to the muscles in the hips, lower back, and core. To perform this exercise, lie on your back with your feet on a Swiss ball. Lift your hips up until your body forms a straight line from your knees to your shoulders.

Lower your hips back to the starting position and repeat for the desired number of reps.

Overall

Bridges workouts are versatile and effective exercises that can help strengthen the glutes, hips, and lower back. The variations in this exercise provide an opportunity to add variety to your workout routine and target different muscle groups. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced fitness enthusiast, incorporating bridges into your workout can help improve posture, balance, and stability.

It's important to start with the basic bridge and progress to the more challenging variations as your strength and stability improvements. As with any exercise, be sure to use proper form and start with a lighter weight or resistance before gradually increasing the intensity.

