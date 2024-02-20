Viral Instagram video suggests eating whole oranges, peel and all, as quick constipation remedy

A woman has created a buzz on Instagram by claiming that simply eating an entire orange, peel included, can get rid of constipation within minutes. This idea is making many heads turn, with the video in question garnering a whopping 23.6 million views. But what is the truth behind it? Let's find out.

This trending health tip comes from a user named @lilsipper. Her claims include washing an orange, slicing it, sprinkling the slices generously with cinnamon and cayenne pepper, then eating it all – yes, including the peel.

Wait for a mere 5 to 10 minutes, and she writes, "the rest is history!" Her name is Bethany, and she believes in this home remedy mainly because oranges contain a certain compound, naringenin, which has shown to aid constipation. It has a laxative effect too, she explained.

Can orange peel really help with constipation?

Bethany mentioned that cinnamon and cayenne pepper contain capsaicin, which can stimulate your bowel movement through TRVP1 receptors. These receptors are found in our mouth and throughout the gastrointestinal tract.

Although the bold claim has caught the attention of numerous viewers, health experts suggest otherwise. While it is scientifically accurate that oranges are rich in fibre and water – things known to relieve constipation – it does not mean oranges have a monopoly on helping you use the toilet.

Amy Brownstein, a registered dietitian, has stated on nutritiondigested.com:

"The fiber in orange peels isn’t anything special compared to other fibers."

Eating oranges for constipation relief is not a wrong notion, but eating them exclusively for the said purpose may be an overstatement.

It is necessary to wash the fruit thoroughly before consumption. (Image via Vecteezy)

It is also worth mentioning that while it is generally safe to consume orange peels if they are washed thoroughly, there could be substances like pesticides or bacteria on the surface. There is also a chance for some negative impacts on those who are not used to eating orange peels. Possible side effects could be an upset tummy. Brownstein advised those trying this to start slow with small amounts.

An orange with its peel is primarily composed of water (82%), and contains 7 grams of fiber. This amount of fiber won't necessarily sprint you to the bathroom, especially for those prone to constipation or sufferers of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).

"For a person prone to constipation, there is no way that eating a high-fiber food is going to produce immediate effects. That’s just not how fiber works,” said Danielle VenHuizen, a registered dietitian, on foodsense.net.

VenHuizen further added that while fiber can promote regular bowel movement, it takes hours for the fiber to reach the colon and eventually relieve constipation.

Consuming orange peel might create more problems than relief

Bethany's information about oranges containing naringenin is accurate. However, studies demonstrating its laxative properties have only ever been performed on animals.

On this, VenHuizen stated:

"Unfortunately, there are no studies to date on the use of naringenin for constipation in humans."

In discussing the use of cayenne pepper and cinnamon, VenHuizen suggested they also contain capsaicin which can signal the intestines to start moving. This could prompt a bowel movement in some people but won't necessarily make it a quick process. Moreover, ingesting these spices could potentially cause more discomfort rather than provide relief.

Brownstein explained:

"Increasing activation of TRVP1 receptors by ingesting cinnamon and cayenne could contribute to greater GI pain and discomfort instead of directly stimulating the digestive tract."

So, could eating a whole orange, peel and all, be a secret remedy for rapid relief from constipation? The experts suggest it's doubtful. As always, if you are suffering from persistent constipation or other gastrointestinal discomforts, it's recommended that you seek advice from a healthcare professional.