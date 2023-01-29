Walnut Nutrition Facts: What Makes It a Wonder Nut?

Walnut nutrition facts include healthy fats and other nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Naturally occurring compounds present in walnuts may help reduce the risk of several lifestyle disorders, such as heart disease, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. A cup of walnuts every day can help you get all the benefits of walnuts.

Walnut Nutrition Facts

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a 1-ounce (approximately 30 grams) serving of walnuts provides:

Calories: 185 kcal

185 kcal Water: 4%

4% Protein: 4.3 grams

4.3 grams Carbs: 3.9 grams

3.9 grams Sugar: 0.7 grams

0.7 grams Fiber: 1.9 grams

1.9 grams Fat: 18.5 grams

From this table, it can be observed that walnuts contain only 3.9 grams of carbs per ounce and hence are ideal for low-carb diets.

Walnuts are amazing for brain and heart health (Image via Unsplash/Robina Weermeijer)

Walnut Nutrition Facts: Benefits of Eating Walnuts

The nutrition profile of walnuts includes various categories of nutrients. They are listed below along with their functions:

Copper: This mineral is essential for heart health. It also helps with bone, nerve, and immune system function.

This mineral is essential for heart health. It also helps with bone, nerve, and immune system function. Folic acid: Also known as folate or vitamin B9, it has many important biological functions in the body. Folic acid deficiency during pregnancy may cause birth defects in the newborn.

Also known as folate or vitamin B9, it has many important biological functions in the body. Folic acid deficiency during pregnancy may cause birth defects in the newborn. Phosphorus: It is a mineral that is mainly present in bones. It has other functions in protein structure as well.

It is a mineral that is mainly present in bones. It has other functions in protein structure as well. Vitamin B6: Responsible for the proper functioning of your immune system and nervous system. Vitamin B6 deficiency is associated with anemia.

Responsible for the proper functioning of your immune system and nervous system. Vitamin B6 deficiency is associated with anemia. Manganese: This trace mineral is found in all nuts, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. It is required for various enzymatic functions in the body. Manganese works as a cofactor in several enzymes.

This trace mineral is found in all nuts, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. It is required for various enzymatic functions in the body. Manganese works as a cofactor in several enzymes. Vitamin E: Among all nuts, walnuts contain high levels of gamma-tocopherol, which is a special form of vitamin E. This compound is known for its antioxidant properties.

Walnut Nutrition Facts: Other Compounds

Beneficial plant compounds in walnuts include:

Ellagic acid: This antioxidant is found along with other chemically related compounds like ellagitannins. Ellagic acid is associated with a reduced risk of heart disease and cancer.

This antioxidant is found along with other chemically related compounds like ellagitannins. Ellagic acid is associated with a reduced risk of heart disease and cancer. Catechin: It is a flavonoid antioxidant that may have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Catechin is associated with improved heart health.

It is a flavonoid antioxidant that may have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Catechin is associated with improved heart health. Melatonin: This neurohormone also works as a powerful antioxidant that may reduce your risk of heart disease. Melatonin regulates your sleep cycle.

This neurohormone also works as a powerful antioxidant that may reduce your risk of heart disease. Melatonin regulates your sleep cycle. Phytic acid: Phytic acid, or phytate, is an antioxidant. However, phytates can reduce the absorption of certain minerals due to anti-nutritional properties.

Walnut Nutrition Facts: Does It Help with Weight Loss?

Walnuts are allowed on the keto diet, paleo diet, and Mediterranean diet. Their low-carb profiles and dietary fiber content make them ideal for weight loss. They do not cause a spike in blood glucose and insulin levels, making them safe for type 2 diabetes mellitus. Stable insulin levels are associated with fat loss. However, added sugars in sweetened commercial nut trail mixes can increase the overall carb content as well as calorific value. Make your own trail mix of walnuts, almonds, and pistachios at home to get all the walnut nutritional benefits.

Trail Mix Recipe

The trail mixes available in the supermarket are often unhealthy due to the presence of sugar granules. Low-carb snacks using walnuts can be prepared very easily at home.

Ingredients:

1 cup of almonds, chopped

1 cup of walnuts, chopped

1/2 cup of roasted pumpkin seeds

unsweetened coconut flakes (optional)

Procedure: Dry roast and mix all these ingredients. Let them cool and store them in an airtight container to get all the benefits of walnuts.

Walnuts taste amazing in trail mixes (Image via Unsplash/Maksim Shutov)

Walnut Nutrition Facts: It's Vegan!

Many people choose to avoid dairy due to religious, health, environmental, or lifestyle-related factors, such as veganism. Walnuts are plant-based, naturally dairy-free, and ideal for a nutritious plant-based diet. Walnut's nutrition profile makes them ideal sources of fat and protein for vegans and vegetarians alike.

Walnuts have a lower impact on the environment than animal-based proteins and fats. The agriculture of walnuts requires less water than other crops.

Walnut Nutrition Facts: Good for Overall Health

A recent study, published in the journal Nutrition & Diabetes, which was conducted by the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners, has associated plant-based foods with decreased glycosylated hemoglobin (HbA1c) and total cholesterol levels. Several other studies also support these walnut nutrition facts. A handful of these nuts every day can keep you healthy.

