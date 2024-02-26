Want to look young forever? 8 ways to increase collagen 

There are many ways to increase collagen levels in your system. Our bodies naturally generate collagen, but the amount decreases as we age. A reduction in collagen can cause a loss of flexibility and structure across the body, resulting in creases and loose skin.

We must eat protein foods with all nine essential amino acids: chicken, eggs, dairy, soybeans, quinoa, and buckwheat. Collagen benefits skin and overall health. It's major role is to provide structure, strength, and assistance throughout the body.

To prevent collagen depletion, you should avoid typical collagen killers like smoking, sunlight, stress, and a bad diet. Even so, it won't stop its sluggish production, which began as early as our 20s.

8 ways to increase collagen

1) Red bell peppers

Red bell peppers have abundant vitamin C, which is essential for healthy collagen. Vitamin C stimulates collagen synthesis as an antioxidant. Without enough vitamin C, your body struggles to make collagen efficiently. Hence adding this nutritious vegetable to your diet might be a game changer for your skin.

2) Retinol

Retinol, as well as retinoids, are among the most effective substances for reducing the ageing process. When used in topical treatments, they help cure a variety of skin concerns, such as promoting the production of natural molecules (such as hyaluronic acid) and inhibiting inflammatory pathways that aggravate acne.

3) Broccoli

Interestingly, broccoli contains the same amount of vitamin C as a single orange, indicating that it is also a powerful antioxidant. This healthy vegetable also promotes natural collagen formation, along with so many other health benefits.

4) Chicken

Protein plays an integral role in our diets, promoting vibrant, healthy skin. Yes, chicken provides amino acids that build collagen. More­over, chicken tissues supply die­tary collagen. Thus, adding loads of protein to your diet is beneficial for your muscles as well as your skin.

5) Avocados

Avocados are among the most nutritious fruits available. Their monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats nourish and moisturise the skin. Additionally, avocados have anti-inflammatory properties, supporting immune function. Research indicates the fruit's lutein and zeaxanthin may protect against UV damage.

6) Bone broth

Bone broth extracts collagen from beef, chicken, or fish bones, resulting in a tasty liquid that can be consumed directly or used in other recipes. Many bone broth recipes call for slowly cooking bones in water in the cooker or in a crockpot for a few days.

7) Peptides

Peptides are short chains of amino acids that act as the foundation of proteins. Peptide-containing products have been demonstrated to stimulate elastin and collagen production in the skin, hence enhancing firmness. This may help with certain skin conditions and joint disorders. Collagen peptides are used to treat ageing skin and osteoarthritis.

8) Fish

Fish is one of the finest foods for making collagen naturally. According to one study, fish collagen is one of the more easily absorbed collagen-rich foods. Chilean salmon is rich in omega-3 fats as well as high-quality protein in a variety of amino acids, which helps with collagen formation.

Although the body naturally manufactures collagen, it tends to decrease with age and UV exposure.

A collagen-rich diet can help prevent collagen deficits by ensuring that you eat well to safeguard your muscles, skin, and ligaments. Adding a supplement containing collagen to your diet may help, but you may also get collagen by eating the correct foods.