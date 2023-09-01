Want to try tapping for anxiety? Learn about healing touches

Tapping for anxiety is not a new technique. Tapping is a powerful mind-body therapy that can be used for deep physical, emotional, mental, and energetic healing. While you may not realize this right away, touch is a very powerful tool. Many times, mental health professionals use touch to create a healing environment.

Tapping for anxiety can become a powerful tool for you to practice in your everyday life. However, it may or may not work for you. The good news is that there are no side effects to this technique, and you can use it for multiple concerns.

When is it useful to engage in tapping? (Image via Vecteezy/ YES studio)

What is tapping for anxiety?

Sometimes, we need to fall back on our mind-body connection to feel better. (Image via Freepik/ freepik)

Tapping therapy for anxiety can be helpful, especially if your stress and worries have found a safe haven in your body. Tapping for anxiety uses a variety of methods and the wisdom of Chinese medicine, acupressure, and psychotherapy.

The idea behind these tools is that all mental health concerns have underlying nervous energy. If this energy becomes trapped, it might start to affect your day-to-day activities. Whereas, if you release this energy, you can learn the art of letting go. Whether it is enhancing emotional regulation or working on your sense of agency, tapping for anxiety can be a multi-purpose tool.

You are right to have your concerns about tapping points and energy, but the mind-body connection needs touch-ups and care. This technique recognizes that we have more power over the situation than we think we do.

What are the tapping points for anxiety?

In the hustle and bustle of your everyday life, you can use tapping for anxiety. (Image via Pexels/ Olha Ruskykh)

When you are feeling anxious, have a PTSD trigger, or feel a panic attack coming on, you can choose one of the pressure points. The common point is the karate chop point ( the fleshy part of your hand, on the side of your little finger). This is where most practitioners choose to begin, but there is no hard and fast rule to this.

You can then gradually move from the top of your head to your chin, gently tapping as you go. While there are common points, an EFT ( Emotional Freedom Technique ) specialist can help you identify the points that can help you relieve stress or anxiety.

Next, think of a current situation or specific event. While global statements can also work, it is best to think of a short phrase to describe what you are experiencing about a specific event. Eg., "Even though I feel anxiety right now about meeting my friends ___."

Create an affirmation right after your short phrase while continuously tapping gently. Creating positive affirmations can be difficult, especially if your mind constantly engages in negative self-talk. While you may find many suggestions on the internet, it is best to create your own.

Breathe consciously and deeply as you engage in tapping for anxiety. Rest assured that you don't have to be perfect while tapping and breathing. It is a learning curve for everyone.

The tapping technique for anxiety can be in your toolkit when you feel lost and confused. This tool and other relaxation techniques can be very effective in reducing stress and anxiety. Using a specific routine and a personalized set of affirmations can help you regularize this practice. Tapping for anxiety is becoming more popular day by day and is also slowly being backed up by research. Would you like to give it a try?

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

