Want to try light therapy? Here are some benefits for your mental health that will encourage you

Light therapy is recently being recognized as a powerful and non-invasive tool for elevating mood and mental health.

Not everyone is eager to start psychotherapy or medications for their mental health issues. The research on light therapy, the brain and mental health looks promising. This might especially be true for those of us who have experienced traumatic brain injury or have physiological nervous system challenges.

Apart from all the other benefits, this therapy can support the overall nervous system health by reducing systemic inflammation and improving cellular communication. While artificial light is not a replacement for natural light, it can support deeper healing.

Light therapy can aid mental health

The benefits of light are not just limited to enhancing mood, but also on other internal mechanisms. (Image via Freepik)

Sunlight or other forms of natural light have long been shown to positively affect mental health.

In fact, spending more time in natural sunlight can slash risk of depression by 30%. However, it can be particularly scarce in colder regions. Here are some common benefits of light therapy that can aid your mental health:

#1 Alleviating symptoms of depression

While anyone can experience seasonal depression, individuals who live in colder regions are more likely to go through it.

Some common symptoms associated with seasonal affective disorder are low mood, irritability and low energy. Light can help alleviate these symptoms and help you find temporary relief.

While you may need therapy and medications to manage the condition, this therapy can be a great add-on.

#2 Recovering from brain injury

Therapy with light can be powerful in aiding mental health. (Image via Freepik/Kroshka Nastya)

Interestingly, light therapy can be used to help some people recover from brain injuries.

It can aid in the generation of new neurons and reduce load on the brain. While research is limited, light can also be used to mitigate symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.

#3 Regulating sleep patterns

This type of therapy can also aid in regulating your circadian rhythm. When you expose yourself to light, the body automatically tries to adjust to the external surroundings.

It simply means that the body clock starts adjusting to day and night. Additionally, quality of sleep also increases, and you may wake up with a calm and composed mind.

#4 Aiding cognitive functions

Red light can also aid in cognitive functions. (Image via Freepik)

The mind often becomes packed with information or go on an overload. It's perhaps the most used organ in the body.

Without rest, its function can collapse and lead to difficulties in cognitive function. According to recent studies, red light therapy may also play a role in easing symptoms of Alzheimer's. The theory put forth is that, as cells absorb light, blood flow may also increase.

Light therapy can aid in various aspects of mental well-being. The steps for using light therapy can vary, but the device is generally placed near the body or the part that's likely to benefit from the support. It can become more effective if you add yoga or meditation while soaking in the light.

It helps you enter a zone of relaxation and releases happy neurotransmitters. Before starting light therapy, try to get in touch with a professional who can guide you and give their recommendations.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

