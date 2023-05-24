WATCH: Before & After of woman who beat crack addiction will leave you shook

Have you ever wondered what crack addiction can do to you? Have you ever witnessed someone beat it? In a surprising turn of events, we uncover the before and after of a woman who beat crack addiction.

Just three years ago, Abi Feltham, a successful social media marketer. was struggling with depression and substance abuse. She was at the same time recovering from alcoholism, crack addiction and had tried to die by suicide.

How is she doing today? You would be shocked to see her progress today.

This is Eli's story about substance abuse, but it can be yours too. (Image via Instagram/ Eli)

What is crack addiction? Is it a substance abuse disorder?

Crack addiction is a compulsive and chronic substance abuse pattern, involving crack cocaine, a highly potent and addictive form of cocaine. The substance produces an immediate and intense high, but its effects are short-lived, resulting in an intense desire for more.

Watch Eli share her journey and the stigma surrounding addiction.

Eli's journey from addiction to healing

Unlike the prevalent stereotypes, recovery is very much possible. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

For most of us dealing with addictions, healing seems to be a far-off image. Even, for Eli, it has been a journey of ups and downs. While the pandemic left a sour taste for all of us, it was a turning point in her life.

It started off rough, with her trying to attempt suicide and give up all her hopes of recovery. It was a random morning when she was hit by the realization that her life can become better if she is able to let go of her alcohol and substance.

A simple realization changed her life, but this may not always be the case. Not everyone's journey is going to be the same and this is generally recognized when you seek support.

Treatment for substance use disorder

Recovery is possible. (Image via Instagram/ Eli)

The treatment of cocaine addiction frequently combines medical and behavioral interventions. Detoxification may be required for the management of withdrawal symptoms, followed by counseling, support groups, and therapy to address the underlying causes of addiction. For long-term recovery, rehabilitation programs and ongoing support are essential.

Before you begin treatment, it is important to manage your expectations around it. There may be a chance of relapse, but you can always bounce back.

If you or someone you know is struggling with a crack addiction, it is essential to seek professional assistance from healthcare providers or addiction specialists who can provide the necessary guidance and support.

Similar to Eli's story, many other stars like Anne Heche also spoke of her battle with addiction. Remember, there is life after addiction and you can recover.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

Poll : 0 votes