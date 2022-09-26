Watch Chris Hemsworth’s Latest ‘200 Club’ Workout Video on Instagram

Quite popular as Thor, Chris Hemsworth is back with one of his most grueling and intense workout videos on Instagram, also known as the 200 Club. With enviable physique, Chris Hemsworth is working on packing even more muscle and strength than before.

Those who have been following Hemsworth on Instagram must be aware that he will be sharing a series of about eight workouts on his socials that Chris designed himself along with his Centr team – Chris’s fitness and wellness app. He performs these workouts on the deck of a naval ship and posts the clippings on his account.

Chris Hemsworth 200 Club Workout

In a recently shared video on Instagram, Chris Hemsworth introduced a new workout routine known as the 200 Club. This is essentially a bodyweight workout routine that does not require any weight or equipment and therefore can be done anywhere. The 200 Club workout will leave you sweating in no time, and the workout routine packs numerous benefits.

If the sea sickness doesn’t get me. This bad boy certainly will. We call this the 200 Club – Hemsworth captioned on Instagram.

The 200 Club workout routine consists of the following exercises:

Mountain Climbers X 200 reps

Squats X 200 reps

Push-Ups X 200 reps

Flutter Kicks X 200 reps

Sit Thru X 200 reps

In the 200 Club workout routine, five bodyweight exercises are performed for 200 repetitions each with minimal to no rest in between. As you can guess, the 200 Club workout challenge will leave you sweating and burning a large amount of calories.

The exercises included in the ‘200 Club’ workout are described here.

Mountain Climbers: They can be considered one of the core exercises in Hemsworth’s workout routine as we have seen him doing this exercise in various video clippings. It is an efficient exercise in terms of movements and helps in strengthening and toning both the core and leg muscles.

Squats: They are often an essential part of Chris Hemsworth’s fitness workout routine. This exercise works on multiple muscle groups across the body along with building significant explosive power in the lower body. It also builds overall strength of the body.

Push-Ups: Push-ups are some of the best bodyweight exercises that can be included in the daily workout routine. They are effective in building enormous body strength besides improving balance and stability.

Flutter Kicks: Flutter kicks efficiently work on your legs as well as the core region. This bodyweight exercise will help burn a large number of calories along with building significant strength in the lower body.

Sit Thru: Sit thrus are one of the most advanced bodyweight exercises that Chris Hemsworth showcased in the video clipping. They target both the upper and lower body and work on the core muscles, too.

Anyone who has followed Hemsworth must be aware that he does not take his workout routine lightly. The aforementioned exercises involve compound movements that will work on multiple muscle groups at once. However, this workout will require significant muscular endurance and strength.

Bottom Line

From workout videos and god-like physiques, Chris Hemsworth does not mess around when it comes to his workout routine.

Over the span of his career, Hemsworth has always experimented with his workout and diet routine to understand what works best for his body. Now, by launching his fitness and wellness app, Centr, he has been inspiring millions of young people to work on their body’s fitness.

If you want to build strength and physique like Chris Hemsworth, the aforementioned 200 Club routine seems to be a great ideal to aspire for.

