WATCH: Obese woman gets fat-shamed after asking for cheese on her snacks

Social media platforms have become breeding grounds for both connection and division, allowing opinions and controversies to spread like wildfire. One Twitter video in particular, shared by @FadeHubb, has grabbed the attention of netizens online.

The video reveals unsettling footage of an obese woman being subjected to public mockery and judgment simply for requesting extra cheese on her snacks.

Here's the video:

This Twitter video has sparked heated discussions, highlighting the internet's division on the issue.

The controversy revolves around a video clip where a woman, referred to as 'Karen', is seen requesting extra cheese on her snacks. While some argue that she could have been more polite in her request, others believe that the person who recorded the video was engaging in body shaming.

On one side stand those who feel that the woman in the video could have shown more courtesy while making her request for extra cheese. They argue that a polite and respectful behavior is essential when interacting with service providers.

Patrick J @citysboy @FadeHubb Asking politely is the only way

On the other side are individuals who believe that the person who recorded the video was body-shaming an obese woman. They argue that the act of covertly filming her and sharing it online for public entertainment was disrespectful and an invasion of privacy.

Netizens also emphasized the need for empathy and kindness, asserting that no one deserves to be humiliated or ridiculed based on their appearance.

~MiMi @Pterodactyl_001 @FadeHubb Making fun of a Karen is okay.

Fat shaming is NOT.

Supporters of the 'politeness' argument argue that being polite is a fundamental aspect of respectful communication. They contend that even if Karen had a valid request, expressing it in a rude or entitled manner does not warrant sympathy.

Fat-shaming an obese individual can impact their mental health

Fat-shaming an obese person also impacts your mental health (Image via Pexels / Studio)

Those who highlight the issue of body shaming argue that the person who recorded the video and those sharing it perpetuate a culture of judgment and ridicule.

The impact of being fat-shamed can harm an individual's mental and emotional well-being, leading to self-esteem issues and even mental health disorders. They believe that such acts of body shaming should be condemned and discouraged.

Although the tweet lacks more details, it speaks volumes about the toxic culture that exists online about body-shaming obese individuals. When people are fat-shamed, they experience immediate emotional harm, which can also lead to discrimination.

In this Twitter divide, finding common ground can be difficult. While politeness promotes respect and effective communication, it should not be used as a means to silence or dismiss legitimate concerns.

Furthermore, it's imperative to address the issue of body shaming and promote a culture of acceptance and empathy.