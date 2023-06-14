Weight gain during period: What you need to know

Have you ever noticed the sudden weight gain during period? It's a common phenomenon many women experience - weight gain during their menstrual cycle - but is it normal?

Let's dive into the details and understand the causes behind this temporary weight fluctuation, as well as when you can expect your period weight to go away.

Is it normal to gain weight during your period?

Is period weight gain fine? (Image via Freepik)

First things first: let's address the question on every woman's mind - is it normal to gain weight during period? The answer is a resounding yes, Weight gain during menstruation is entirely normal and can be attributed to various factors.

So, if you find yourself feeling a bit heavier during that time of the month, rest assured that you're not alone.

What are the causes of weight gain during periods?

Why does weight gain happen during periods? (Image via Freepik/Nakaridore)

Several factors contribute to weight gain during period. Here're a few key culprits:

Water retention: Hormonal fluctuations, particularly a rise in estrogen and progesterone, can lead to water retention in the body. That can result in bloating and a temporary increase in weight.

Increased appetite and food cravings: Many women experience changes in their appetite and food cravings during their periods. It's not uncommon to reach for comfort foods or indulge in sweet treats, which can contribute to calorie intake and temporary weight gain during period.

Hormonal imbalances: Hormonal imbalances, like an excess of estrogen or insulin resistance, can influence the body's metabolism and contribute to weight fluctuations during menstrual cycle.

Changes in energy expenditure: Some women may experience fluctuations in energy levels and physical activity during their period. That can affect calorie expenditure and potentially lead to weight gain.

When does period weight go away?

When does the extra weight go away? (Image via Freepik/Rawpixel.com)

The good news is that the weight gain experienced during your period is typically temporary. Once your menstrual cycle comes to an end, your hormone levels stabilize, and the body naturally sheds excess water weight.

Most women find that their weight returns to normal within a few days after their period concludes. It's important to remember that fluctuations in weight are normal and should not be a cause for concern.

Tips to manage weight fluctuations during your period

Hydrate (Image via Freepik)

While weight gain during period is normal, you may still want to manage these fluctuations and alleviate any discomfort.

Here are a few tips to help you navigate this phase:

Stay hydrated: Drinking tons and tons of water can help reduce water retention and bloating.

Choose nutrient-dense foods: Opt for nutritious, whole foods that provide essential nutrients while satisfying your cravings.

Engage in physical activity: Gentle exercises like walking, yoga or swimming can help alleviate bloating and improve overall well-being.

Practice self-care: Prioritize self-care activities that promote relaxation and stress reduction, like meditation, deep breathing or taking a warm bath.

Listen to your body: Pay attention to your body's signals, and honor its needs during your period. Rest when needed, and practice self-compassion.

Embrace your body's natural rhythm

Remember that weight fluctuations during periods are part of the body's natural rhythm. It's essential to embrace and respect these changes, knowing that they are temporary and part of the beautiful cycle that defines womanhood.

By understanding the causes behind weight gain during period and implementing self-care strategies, you can navigate this phase with confidence and ease.

Poll : 0 votes