What is an AMRAP Workout and Why You Should Do It?

In fitness parlance, AMRAP stands for “as many rounds (or reps) as possible” and is a popular format for workouts. Basically, you start it off at a given time, and set your own distance or number of repetitions (depending on what you're doing). Then you do as many sets as you can in that timeframe.

What's great about the AMRAP format is that it allows you to track your fitness progress, and track how many rounds/reps you can perform each time. It's a fun way to challenge yourself in the gym and see what you can do with different distances/reps/combinations.

What is an AMRAP Workout?

AMRAP stands for 'as many rounds as possible'. It's an intense workout that will leave you dripping in sweat.

During an AMRAP workout, you're expected to complete as many rounds - or 'reps' - as possible of a particular set of moves in a given timeframe. The more rounds or reps you complete, the more calories you will burn and the more progress you will make.

Benefits of AMRAP Workouts

Here are some benefits:

1) Burns Fat & Builds Muscle

One of the most notable benefits of AMRAP workouts is their ability to help you burn fat and build muscle. By elevating your heart rate with bursts of cardio, these HIIT workouts can incinerate calories to reduce visceral body fat.

Moreover, as you can incorporate bodyweight training moves, like push-ups, AMRAP workouts also help strengthen and build muscles.

2) Improves Heart Health

To keep your heart healthy and strong, try AMRAP workouts. These high-intensity training sessions help boost aerobic capacity and increase oxygen consumption—both of which help strengthen the heart and cardiovascular system.

3) Boosts Mental Health

Exercising often is a great way to boost your mood, as it helps you focus on the present moment instead of dwelling on stressful thoughts.

Feeling like you’ve accomplished a physical goal can feel rewarding — so much so that research suggests tat these types of workouts can help reduce symptoms that come with depression and anxiety.

4) Better Workout in Less Time

AMRAP workouts challenge you to get more out of your exercise time by working more efficiently. That means it’s not about the length of the workout, but rather the intensity, so even short workouts can be worth your time.

For instance, if you typically take a 30-minute lunch break at work, you could get a 15-minute AMRAP during that time.

5) Suitable For Any Fitness Level

Whether you're a beginner, average exerciser or fitness fanatic, AMRAP workouts can be just right for you. As long as you're not in a group workout where everyone is trying to beat each other's score, there's no reason why you can't go at your own pace and progress when you feel ready.

How to Do an AMRAP Workout?

If you're looking to get your heart rate up and burn some calories, an AMRAP workout is a great exercise to try. You can use bodyweight exercises, dumbbells or kettlebells, or all of these tools in a single workout. Before you begin, though, always do a warm-up to help prevent injury.

1) The number of exercises you choose will depend on your fitness level and goals. You can choose bodyweight exercises, such as squats and push-ups, or exercises using weights, such as dumbbell lunges and bench presses.

2) You can push yourself for as little as 5-10 minutes, or as long as 30. If you're new to this kind of training, try starting with a shorter workout. Once you're comfortable with it, give yourself more time.

3) Do your exercises as efficiently as possible. Perform as many reps of each exercise as you can in the time allotted, before taking a few seconds of rest and repeating the exercise or moving on to the next one. Continue doing your exercises till the time runs out.

Wrapping Up

The AMRAP workout can be applied in many situations, from circuit training to HIIT, and it acts as a solid foundation for most cardio workouts.

As already mentioned above, there're a plethora of benefits that come with performing this kind of workout. By incorporating the AMRAP format into your workout routine, you will see increased fitness and a better understanding of what your body is capable of.

