What Are Hearts of Palm, & How Should You Use Them?

Hearts of palms are white vegetables harvested from the core of certain palm trees, including coconut (Cocos nucifera), jucara (Euterpe edulis), acaí palm (Euterpe oleracea), palmetto (Sabal spp.), and peach palm.

Other palm trees can also be harvested for the same. The outer bark is removed to expose the soft fleshy inner core. The taste is somewhat similar to that of asparagus and artichokes. They're amazing sources of several beneficial vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

In this article, we will discuss the uses and health aspects of hearts of palms along with its nutritional profile.

What Is Heart of Palm?

It's often eaten as a salad across cultures. It's a versatile vegetable harvested from the core of palm trees. Heart of palm is preferred by vegans as a plant-based meat substitute.

It has crunchy watery flesh that provides several essential vitamins and minerals. These are low-fat vegetables ideal for weight loss and can be included in your regular diet.

Hearts of Palm Nutrition Facts

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 100 grams of raw serving contains:

Calories: 36 kcal

36 kcal Protein: 4 grams

4 grams Fat: less than 1 gram

less than 1 gram Carbs: 4 grams

4 grams Fiber: 4 grams

4 grams Potassium: 38% of the Daily Value (DV)

38% of the Daily Value (DV) Phosphorus: 20% of the DV

20% of the DV Copper: 70% of the DV

70% of the DV Zinc: 36% of the DV

It can be observed that hearts of palms provide a significant amount of potassium, phosphorus, copper, and zinc. These nutrients can offer several health benefits, which are discussed below.

Heart of Palm Benefits

Fiber-rich foods can prevent constipation (Image via Unsplash/Giorgio Trovato)

The nutrients present in this fruit can be beneficial to overall health. Some of the evidence-based health benefits of each nutrient are listed below:

Polyphenols : These compounds are essential in the regulation of inflammatory molecules in the body. It's a strong antioxidant that can prevent oxidative damage caused by free radicals.

: These compounds are essential in the regulation of inflammatory molecules in the body. It's a strong antioxidant that can prevent oxidative damage caused by free radicals. Zinc : This mineral is essential in the metabolism of several nutrients, immune functions, and growth and repair of body tissues.

: This mineral is essential in the metabolism of several nutrients, immune functions, and growth and repair of body tissues. Phosphorus: This mineral is essential for calcium and bone metabolism. It increases the absorption of calcium along with vitamin D.

This mineral is essential for calcium and bone metabolism. It increases the absorption of calcium along with vitamin D. Potassium : It's an electrolyte that's essential for nerve function and muscle contraction. It works with sodium in the maintenance of membrane potential in the body. Potassium is also good for heart health.

: It's an electrolyte that's essential for nerve function and muscle contraction. It works with sodium in the maintenance of membrane potential in the body. Potassium is also good for heart health. Copper: It's required for the production of red blood cells (RBCs). It's also required for nerve function and bone health.

It's required for the production of red blood cells (RBCs). It's also required for nerve function and bone health. Dietary fiber: Hearts of palms are a fiber-rich vegetable. Dietary fiber can add bulk to the diet and reduce constipation and flatulence. Fiber is good for digestion.

Hearts of Palm Recipe

Try out this easy and simple recipe at home:

Ingredients:

A can of hearts of palm, drained and sliced.

Seasoning of choice

1 teaspoon of olive oil

Instructions:

Marinade the slices with the seasoning.

Heat oil in a frying pan over medium heat.

Put the slices on the pan, and cook on each side for 1-2 minutes, till it's light browm.

Transfer to a plate, and garnish with herbs before serving.

Hearts of Palm Salad

Try out this refreshing salad at home:

Ingredients:

1 medium onion, sliced

2 cans of hearts of palm

3 tomatoes, chopped

1 cucumber, chopped

2 avocados, sliced

A bunch of cilantro, chopped

2 limes, for the flavor

Olive oil

salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions:

Slice onion into bite-sized pieces. Soak them in cold water.

Slice the hearts of palm. Chop the tomatoes and cucumber. Dice the avocado, and chop the cilantro. Put all these ingredients in a mixing bowl.

Sprinkle some olive oil and lime juice. You can also sprinkle some paprika for more flavor.

Keep the salad in the fridge for an hour, and serve chilled.

What Does Heart of Palm Taste Like?

It's crunchy in texture and are similar to asparagus in taste. They're versatile and can be used in various recipes. They can also be enjoyed raw as a salad. You can slice them and sprinkle some seasonings to enjoy them as a refreshing salad.

