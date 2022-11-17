What Are Nightshade Vegetables, and Should You Avoid Them?

Nightshade vegetables are classified separately due to their Alkaloid content. Alkaloids are naturally occurring chemicals found in certain plants. These compounds contain nitrogen.

Morphine and quinine are two popular examples of alkaloid-containing medicines derived from plants. These vegetables belong to a family of plants known as Solanacaea. They include potatoes, tomatoes, and peppers. The alkaloid compound usually found in nightshades is solanine.

In this article, we will talk about these vegetables and their health benefits and risks.

What are nightshade vegetables?

Some of the most common nightshade vegetables include:

eggplants

peppers

potatoes

tomatillos

tomatoes

cayenne pepper

crushed red pepper

chili powder

paprika.

Condiments such as hot sauce, ketchup, marinara sauce, and salsa also contain ingredients from these vegetables.

Do nightshade vegetables cause inflammation?

It has been found that chemicals called lectins in tomatoes and capsaicin in chillis may increase inflammation. Alkaloid compounds cannot impact inflammation alone and usually, other plant compounds are also involved.

Alkaloid compounds in higher concentrations can also trigger intestinal inflammation in people suffering from inflammatory bowel syndrome (IBS), Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis. Studies indicate that alkaloid compounds may be associated with celiac disease (gluten allergy), multiple sclerosis, and rheumatoid arthritis.

Health benefits of nightshade vegetables

Nightshades are nutrient-dense fruits and vegetables that contain several vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Most of these vegetables are also rich in dietary fiber. These nutrients can be beneficial for overall health and bring down inflammation. Nightshade vegetables are also among the best vegetables for weight loss.

Can you be allergic to nightshade vegetables?

One of the naturally occurring substances found in nightshades is called alkaloids. Some people claim to be allergic to these vegetables. That could be due to allergies to alkaloids.

However, these allergies can also occur due to the presence of other allergens in these vegetables. Immunological tests are required to be performed on such individuals to find out the exact allergen that's causing these allergic reactions.

Nightshade vegetables are rich sources of nutrients

Tomatoes: Tomatoes are fabulous sources of lycopene, vitamins A and C. Lycopene is a strong antioxidant that's activated on cooking. These nutrients may reduce inflammation and prevent non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and heart disease.

Eggplants: Eggplants are fibrous vegetables and help in preventing constipation and promote the growth of probiotic gut bacteria. It may also lower the risk of heart disease.

Chili peppers: Chili peppers contain a compound known as capsaicin, which imparts the signature flavor or the heat in chillis. Capsaicin can help alleviate symptoms of gas formation and indigestion. It's also known to have weight-loss properties.

Bell Peppers: These are rich sources of vitamin C, which is an antioxidant. It's beneficial for skin health, hair growth, and absorption of iron in the body, which aids in the prevention of anemia.

Potatoes: Potatoes are stary vegetables that contain vitamins and minerals, including potassium, vitamin B6, and manganese.

Takeaway

Research on alkaloids suggests that these compounds are associated with inflammatory conditions. People suffering from any chronic inflammatory condition must avoid nightshade vegetables.

It has to be kept in mind that inflammation can be caused due to other reasons as well, so simply avoiding these vegetables might not help with chronic conditions. It's advisable to seek medical attention in these conditions for proper management and treatment.

FAQ:

What do nightshades do to your body?

At normal serving sizes, these vegetables are not harmful. Excess consumption of these vegetables may worsen inflammatory bowel disease and other autoimmune disorders like celiac disease.

Is broccoli a nightshade vegetable?

No, broccoli is not a nightshade. It's safe to consume and is among the best low-carb vegetables to include in the diet.

What are the side effects of nightshade vegetables?

Side effects may include increased inflammatory markers in the body. This might worsen chronic inflammatory conditions in the liver, joints, and heart. They might also cause intestinal disorders.

Who should not eat nightshade vegetables?

People with existing chronic inflammatory conditions pertaining to the liver, heart, intestines, or heart must avoid these vegetables. People allergic to any one of these vegetables must also avoid these to prevent any severe allergic reactions.

