Obsessive compulsive personality disorder is not easy to detect due to its nature. An individual with OCPD has an overwhelming urge to control every aspect of their environment. Additionally, people frequently exhibit severe perfectionism.

There are several personality features that might be utilized to describe OCPD. One of these is rigidity, or the inability to modify or adapt. Another is the excessive urge to save money. Other personality traits include trouble delegating tasks, excessive perfectionism, excessive attention to detail, and difficulty adapting to change.

According to estimates, the prevalence of OCPD ranges from 2% to 8%, making it one of the most common personality disorders in the general population. According to certain studies, men are more likely than women to experience obsessive-compulsive personality disorder.

OCD vs Obsessive Compulsive Personality Disorder

There are some parallels between OCD and OCPD: both have obsessive-compulsive symptoms.

However, obsessive-compulsive disorder and obsessive-compulsive personality disorder are distinct disorders. OCD is an Axis One disorder ,and it qualifies as a clinical disorder. Obsessions and compulsions are hallmarks of obsessive compulsive disorder, as the term implies. Obsessions are intrusive urges and ideas that are frequently inappropriate and can make people feel more anxious.

For instance, there are some parallels between OCD and OCPD. Both have obsessive-compulsive symptoms. People with obsessive-compulsive personality disorder and those who have the disorder frequently desire it to end.

The two Axis disorders include OCPD. The fact that it's made up of personality features indicates that it's a personality disorder. It has nothing to do with compulsions or obsessions. Obsessive compulsive personality disorder is ego syntonic rather than ego dystonic, which means the patient views their behavior as normal or positive.

Orderliness, perfectionism, and mental and interpersonal control are the main traits of obsessive compulsive personality disorders. This compulsive desire for control can lead to issues in relation to the workplace and daily life.

Symptoms of Obsessive Personality Compulsive Disorder

The obsession with order, perfectionism, and situational control obstructs flexibility, efficacy, and openness in people with obsessive compulsive personality disorder. These patients are rigid and obstinate in their demands that everything be done in a certain manner.

Patients concentrate on rules, minute details, processes, schedules, and lists to feel in control. As a result, the primary goal of a task or activity is overlooked. These patients are extremely meticulous and check everything thoroughly. They don't efficiently spend their time, frequently delaying the most crucial work till the end.

Their attention to detail and desire to make everything perfect might cause delays that never end. They're not aware of the impact of their actions on their coworkers. These patients might overlook all other facets of their life when concentrating on one job.

These clients struggle with task delegation and collaboration, as they demand that everything be done in a certain manner. They can produce extensive lists of how a task should be completed when working with others and get offended if a colleague proposes a different approach. Even if they're running late, they can refuse assistance.

Patients with obsessive compulsive personality disorder are excessively committed to their jobs and their productivity; their commitment is not driven by a need for money. Leisure time pursuits and interpersonal interactions suffer as a result.

They might believe that they don't have enough time to unwind or hang out with friends. They might put off going on vacation for so long that it never happens, or they might believe they must bring their work with them to avoid wasting time.

When it does happen, time spent with friends is typically spent participating in a structured activity (e.g., a sport). Hobbies and recreational pursuits are seen as significant jobs that must be organized and practiced to perfection.

Treatment for Obsessive Compulsive Personality Disorder

Psychotherapy is typically used to treat obsessive compulsive personality disorder. Patients frequently receive cognitive behavioral therapy to assist in managing their symptoms.

The goal of cognitive behavioral therapy is to alter thinking patterns to improve dysfunctional behavior. As it addresses the underlying causes of obsessive-compulsive personality disorder, cognitive behavioral therapy can successfully treat symptoms.

That includes methods for assisting patients in recognizing and challenging their thought patterns, which may aid in overcoming obsessive compulsive personality disorder symptoms. The main objective of treatment is to assist patients in lowering their high standards and putting more emphasis on the value of intimate relationships.

Even after just a year, symptoms of obsessive compulsive personality disorder may become less severe, but it's unclear how long these symptoms may last (i.e., their rates of remission and relapse).

Even when someone is willing to ask for assistance, treating OCPD is difficult, but if the patient is open to doing so, treatment may be successful.

According to some theories, people with obsessive compulsive personality disorder occasionally benefit more from treatment when they comply strictly with the therapist's prescribed course of treatment.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

