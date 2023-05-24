What are the benefits of jumping jacks, and how to do them the right way? 

From boosting flexibility to burning calories, jumping jacks offer excellent benefits. So, what exactly is this exercise, and what benefits does it offer?

Read on to learn more about the amazing benefits of jumping jacks and how to perform them the right way.

What are jumping jacks?

Jumping jacks target the quadriceps, glutes and hip flexors. (Photo via Pexels/Justin Shaifer)

Jumping jacks are an effective, easy-to-do full-body exercise that can be done almost anywhere.

This exercise is a plyometric move that helps target and strengthen many of the major muscles simultaneously. Moreover, doing this exercise regularly can also help burn fat, promote weight loss and develop strong muscles.

It specifically targets the quadriceps, glutes and hip flexors while also involving the shoulder and abdominal muscles. Overall, the jumping jack exercise is an amazing way to ensure strong muscles and good health.

What are the benefits of doing jumping jack?

There are numerous benefits to doing this plyometric exercise. Not only does it strengthens the bones and muscles, but this exercise also keeps you in shape and promotes a healthy cardiovascular functioning.

Here're some of the most potent benefits of practicing jumping jacks:

Full body exercise

One of the best benefits of doing this effective and strengthening exercise is that it’s a full body move that targets both the muscles in the upper and lower body. These include the shoulders, hip flexors, glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings and core.

Improves flexibility

Plyometric exercises like the jumping jack help keep the body more flexible, mobile and away from all kinds of muscle strains and injuries.

Burns calories

Jumping jacks burn calories and promote weight loss. (Photo via Pexels/SHVETS production)

This plyometric move can help burn a lot of calories while also improving muscle strength and body balance. Doing it regularly can also help boost metabolism, making weight loss easier and faster.

Improves bone density and power

Exercises like this are best when it comes to improving bone density and power. Performing at least ten reps of this exercise daily can improve bone strength and keep injuries at bay. Moreover, it may also help prevent bone-related problems like osteoporosis.

How to do proper jumping jacks?

While this exercise may seem easy, it's important to do it in the right way to avail all its benefits. Moreover, keep in mind that doing it in the wrong way can strain lower body muscles and may lead to severe pain and injuries.

Here’s how you do the standard version of this plyometric exercise:

Stand with your feet at shoulder-width distance and arms straight by the sides.

Jump and spread your feet as wide as you can while moving the arms over your head and clapping (optional).

Jump again, and bring your arms and legs together to return to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise at least 10-15 times.

If you;re new to workouts, have recently recovered from injury or have knee pain, it’s a good idea to start with the low-impact version of this exercise. You can always enhance the intensity as your health and fitness improves.

How to do low-impact jumping jacks?

Low-impact jumping jacks are safe for people with knee pain. (Photo via Pexels/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

Instructions:

Stand straight with your feet at shoulder-width distance.

Extend your right arm straight on the right side at shoulder level while stepping your right foot out to the side .

Move your left arm to the left while stepping your left foot out to the side.

Move your right arm and foot to the starting position followed by the left foot and arm to complete one repetition.

Continue the movement while alternating sides.

How many reps should you perform?

That depends on your fitness level and preferences. As a beginner, you should aim to perform at least ten reps and two sets, and slowly work up to performing ten more reps. If you're a pro or experienced athlete, work your way up to 50 reps or more.

Always perform jumping jacks on a flat and even surface, as the legs might get hurt if you do them on rough platforms. Wear comfortable and supportive shoes instead of footwear like sandals or boots.

Initially start slow, but consider speeding up to boost its physical health benefits. If you feel any sharp pain in the legs or abdomen while doing this exercise, take a break for a few minutes, or end the session immediately.

Poll : 0 votes