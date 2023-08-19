What is a Bergamot? Exploring its Health Benefits

The bergamot plant is native to southern Italy, but it is also found in some regions of America. The fruit is often green in color and has an orange-lemon hybrid appearance. It is extremely sour that’s why it is rarely consumed raw. Many people cold-press the oil from the rind and remove the juice. It is best known for giving Earl Grey tea its distinctive flavor.

2019 research found that it contains a range of phytochemicals, flavonoids, and other health-improving substances. It is available as supplements, essential oil, juice, or even aroma sticks.

What is bergamot good for?

This fruit is popularly used in Earl Grey Tea. (Image via Unsplash/ Matt Seymour)

Bergamot has long been a preferred component of perfumes and aromatherapy, but it also has a number of health advantages. Check out the numerous advantages of this citrus fruit:

1) Rich in nutrients

It is a rich source of important vitamins and minerals. It's a fantastic source of vitamin C, which supports healthy skin and the immune system. Additionally, it contains potassium, calcium, magnesium, and vitamin A, all of which are essential for sustaining general health.

2) Good for heart health

The benefits of this citrus fruit on heart health have drawn attention. According to studies, the polyphenols and flavonoids found in this citrus fruit may help lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels. It may support a healthier cardiovascular system by encouraging healthy blood circulation and lowering inflammation.

3) Improves mood

Bergamot has long been linked to mood improvement thanks to its alluring fragrance. Anxiety and stress can be reduced with aromatherapy using its essential oil, which also enhances mental health in general. Its relaxing properties can be felt after inhaling its scent, which can also make you feel happy and relaxed.

It belongs to the citrus fruit family. (Image via Unsplash/ Sarah Elizabeth)

4) Skincare

Bergamot oil may do wonders for the skin when used in skincare products. Acne and skin irritations can be treated and relieved with the aid of its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities. It is also a well-liked component in natural perfumes and cosmetics due to its energizing scent.

5) Antioxidant powerhouse

Bergamot's powerful antioxidant content is one of its main health advantages. Free radicals are unstable chemicals that can harm cells and cause chronic diseases. Antioxidants shield the body from these molecules. This citrus fruit contains flavonoids like hesperidin and neoeriocitrin that combat these dangerous radicals, promoting heart health and lowering the risk of several malignancies.

Why is raw bergamot not edible?

A Bermagot flower. (Image via Pexels/ Tom Fisk)

Because it tastes so strongly sour and bitter, this fruit is not often eaten raw. The presence of certain chemicals, such as limonene and bergapten, in the peel and pulp of it, is chiefly responsible for its extreme bitterness and sourness. While these ingredients give the fruit its characteristic flavor and perfume, they also render the fruit unpleasant when eaten raw.

Instead, the essential oil, which has a distinct and enticing aroma and flavor, is extracted from the peel. Due to its distinctive floral and citrusy aromas, the oil is widely used in food and beverages such as teas, sweets, desserts, and various confectioneries.

Before incorporating bergamot supplements or essential oils, you should always speak with a doctor, especially if you have any underlying medical issues or are using any prescription drugs.