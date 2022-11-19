What Is Bone Broth Diet? Does It Work for Weight Loss?

The bone broth diet has become quite a new diet trend among fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals as the diet claims to help you lose up to 4 inches, 15 pounds, and your wrinkles in 21 days.

Quite a claim. Right? But, is it really true? Let’s find out.

Read here to find out exactly what the bone broth diet is, how it works, and whether it can help you lose weight.

What is a bone broth diet?

The bone broth diet is basically a combination of keto, paleo, intermittent fasting, and bone broth. The diet plan involves specific days of fasting schedule and eating. Created by Kellyann Petrucci, a naturopathic doctor, the bone broth diet is of 21 days, however, it can be extended depending on your goals.

The diet promises to help lose up to 4 inches and 15 pounds in just 21 days by consuming low-carb and whole-food items during the fasting period.

How does the diet works?

For the first 5 days of the plan, you have to consume a balanced diet primarily with keto and paleo foods, including poultry, fish, eggs, healthy fats, meat, non-starchy vegetables, and bone broth. While on the diet, you need to avoid sugar, grains, alcohol, legumes, and all types of dairy products.

For the next 2 days of the week, i.e. your fast days, you can consume a maximum of 500 calories, which is usually full bone broth or bone broth plus any allowed food. The general aim is to fast 2 days per week as this can help create a caloric deficit in your diet.

Allowed food

On non-fasting days, you can opt for the following foods:

Protein – fish, chicken, eggs, beef

Fruits – berries, kiwi, melons, apples, and citrus fruits (one portion daily)

Vegetables – broccoli, summer squash, asparagus, green tomatoes

Flours – coconut flour, almond flour

Beverages – tea, coffee, water

Broccolis can be added to your non-fasting days. (Photo via pexels/Cats Coming)

Food not to eat

The following foods are not allowed during the bone broth diet to prevent body inflammation and promote good digestive health.

Refined fats

Grains – barley, wheat, and rye, and all types of gluten-free and gluten-containing grains

Potatoes

All types of sugar such as honey, maple syrup, etc.

Processed fruits – fruit juice

Dairy products

Alcoholic and sweetened beverages

Fast days

On fast days, you typically have 2 options – drink at least 8 ounces of bone broth or drink 5 portions of bone broth and add a snack to your diet. Either way, you need to make sure that you are not consuming more than 300 to 500 calories.

Non-fasting days

On non-fasting days, you can eat certain allowed foods, which are mostly protein, fruits, healthy fats, and vegetables.

How to make bone broth?

While there are several recipes available online, here’s a quick and easy one for you to get started.

Fill a pot or cooker with approximately 1 or 1 and a half gallons of water and add 3 to 4 pounds of animal bones. It is best to add a variety of bones such as knuckles, feet, marrow bones, and oxtail. Add salt, pepper, herbs, spices and vegetables according to your taste and reduce all the ingredients to a simmer. Cook them for at least 15 to 20 hours. Remember that the longer the bones cook, the better and more nutritious the broth will be.

What to do after 21 days?

Once your 21-day bone broth diet is over, you need to follow the 80/20 maintenance plan. This includes eating allowed foods 80% of the time and consuming other foods such as dairy items and beverages for the remaining 20%. You can even follow the mini-fast plan during this maintenance phase.

Does the diet work for weight loss?

First things first, there are no published studies or research to support the weight loss claims of the bone broth diet. But the approach of paleo, low-carb and intermittent fasting has indeed been linked to great weight loss results.

Weight loss during the bone broth diet is most likely due to its calorie restriction on fasting days. Also, the protein and gelatin found in animal bones are believed to keep you full for longer, thereby curbing your cravings throughout the day.

While the combination of low calories and high protein is great for weight loss, doctors believe that the bone broth diet is not sustainable for long-term goals - a rather standard calorie-deficit diet may work just as great.

Wrapping up

If you are willing to lose weight, then rather than changing your entire eating habits and relying on specific foods such as bone broth, focus on sustainable and healthy changes. This includes eating plenty of protein and clean foods, exercising daily, keeping yourself hydrated, and getting a good night’s sleep.

But, if you are still eager to give the bone broth diet a try, it is best to consult your doctor before making sudden changes to your diet.

