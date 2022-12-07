Carb loading is a strategy used by endurance athletes and bodybuilders as a way to improve stamina, boost energy levels, and increase muscle fullness.

In athletes, it can help increase muscle glycogen levels by almost 50%, resulting in a significant improvement in power output and exercise performance. For bodybuilders, carb loading is done to achieve a hard, vascular appearance on stage.

In this article, we will focus on carbohydrate loading for endurance athletes involved in more than 90 minutes of nonstop moderate to high-intensity activity, such as marathon running, lap swimming, long-distance cycling, cross-country running, and triathlons.

Carb Loading - Importance, Types, Best Foods, and Common Mistakes

Carbohydrates are the body's main energy source while performing any kind of exercise.

During digestion, the body breaks down carbohydrates into sugar, which is then stored in the muscles and liver as glycogen. Glycogen is converted into energy during strenuous activities and also helps with muscle fullness, maximal strength output, endurance, and recovery.

Usually, the muscles store a finite amount of glycogen, which can fuel you through workouts lasting less than 90 minutes. Once that time barrier is crossed, the glycogen stores in the muscles run out. That's when fatigue and dizziness starts setting in.

However, carb loading can help you store more energy in your muscles, which will help increase your stamina and performance over long endurance events. In men, carbohydrate loading before an event can double normal muscle glycogen levels. Female athletes may need to consume more calories to get the same benefits.

If you perform long-duration endurance events, you may want to experiment with carbohydrate loading to see if that boosts your performance. However, this process does have its pros and cons.

What are the common types of carb loading?

The following carbohydrate loading protocols are generally followed by athletes:

1) Classic 6-Day Method (Most Common Protocol)

For the first three days, consume a low carb diet with around 15% of total calories coming from carbohydrates. Combine that with regular exercise to reduce glycogen stores.

During days 4-6, consume a high carb diet with around 70% of total calories coming from carbohydrates. Perform reduced exercise on day 4 and no exercise on days 5 and 6.

2) Modified 6-Day Method

For the first three days, consume a moderate carb diet with around 50% of total calories coming from carbohydrates. During days 4-6, consume a high carb diet with around 70% of total calories from carbohydrates.

You gradually decrease the amount of exercise every day. During days 4-6, perform only 0-20 minutes of exercise daily.

3) Classic 3-Day Method

At the start of the three days, perform an intense exercise session to deplete the body of glycogen. For the remaining three days, perform no exercise while consuming a high carb diet (around 70% of total calories from carbohydrates).

4) Modified 3-Day Method

Do not exercise for three days while increasing the carbohydrate intake in your diet. Dietary guidelines for this method suggest a carbohydrate intake of 4.5 grams per pound (10 grams per kilogram) of bodyweight daily.

If you weigh 70 kg (155 lbs), you need to consume 700 grams of carbs per day.

5) 1-Day Method

Consume 4.5 grams per pound (10 grams per kilogram) of bodyweight while performing no exercise.

What are the best Foods to consume during a carb loading diet?

A high-carb, low-fat, low-fiber diet is ideal for a carbohydrate loading diet. Have the following foods for maximal results:

Apple

Low-fiber cereals (rice, white bread)

Banana

Fruit juices, Milk

Beans and other legumes

White noodles with marinara sauce

Sweet potatoes

Oats, quinoa

Low-fat energy bars

While the following foods may be high-carb, they're also high in fat content and should be avoided in a carb loading diet:

Cookies

Pizza

Brownies

Icecream

Donuts, pastries

Chips, crackers and french fries

What are the common mistakes you need to be aware of before starting a carb loading protocol?

1) Carb loading when it is unnecessary

Carbohydrate loading is ideal for long-duration endurance events lasting more than 90 minutes.

However, it offers little to zero benefits for short-duration activities, including those lasting between 60-90 minutes. Using these loading protocols unnecessarily can also lead to fat gain due to higher overall calorie intake.

2) Adding too much fat

Consuming high carb foods that are also high in fat can drastically increase your daily calorie intake, leading to sluggishness and weight gain.

3) Consuming too much fiber

High fiber intake during carb loading can lead to gastrointestinal problems such as diarrhea, constipation, and stomach discomfort.

Takeaway

Carb loading is highly recommended for endurance athletes competing in events lasting more than 90 minutes. Make sure to consume the right foods, follow established protocols, and reduce fiber and fat intake for amazing results.

