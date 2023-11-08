What Causes the Fear of Being Abandoned or Separation Anxiety?

Separation anxiety is a concern that's typically associated with children, but it can have adults in its grip as well. The experience of this condition is similar to that unquestionable pain in your chest whenever you have to go away from a loved one.

It is a very distinct feeling which can greatly affect people of all age groups. While we all fear or dislike being separated from our loved ones, a person with this type of anxiety is likely to be haunted by this fear.

The initial step towards well-being, however, is to recognize the underlying causes and trigger points of this emotion in order to cope with it effectively.

Even adults experience this anxiety, which can have an impact on their daily life. (Image via Vecteezy/ Elada Vasilyeva)

What Is Separation Anxiety?

How can we identify separation anxiety in adults? (Image via Vecteezy/ dao_kp20226443)

In its essence, separation anxiety is a complicated emotion that results from the separation from someone or something with whom we are emotionally connected.

In children, it's typically linked with the fear or uneasiness felt when they are physically away from their parents. In the case of adults, the trigger points can range from relationship dynamics to some objects or even daily routines. This emotional response over time may result in discomfort or even distress and can affect overall well-being.

How Can We Identify Separation Anxiety in Adults?

The idea of being separated from our loved ones can be painful. (Image via Pexels/ RDNE stock project)

While children are capable of overcoming separation anxiety, it can easily creep into adult years. It's manifestations are unique to adults. Adults might try to avoid anxiety-triggering circumstances or be emotionally dependent on someone, letting go of their independence.

Further, in adults, it can present itself as worrying too much about the wellness of loved ones when physically distanced, fear of being neglected, or even a strong dislike to isolating activities. It usually gets linked to attachment styles, affecting the individual along with relationship dynamics.

What Are the Common Causes of Separation Anxiety?

Sometimes anxiety can make it difficult for us to manage relationships. (Image via Vecteezy/ Iuliia Zavalishina)

Separation anxiety can be caused by many factors. Separation anxiety usually results from intense emotional attachments. In adults, it may be classified as a strong dependence on a family member, romantic partner, or dear friend. Whenever physical distance arises in these important relationships, feelings of distress take over.

Past traumatic experiences can as well give rise to this anxiety. If a person has faced a significant life-damaging loss or betrayal, they may start to develop a fear of being away from loved ones.

Significant life changes, like relocation, losing a job, or even divorce, can set off intense feelings of separation and loss. The fear of the coming future and the distressing feeling of being physically away from familiar things can be especially overwhelming.

Furthermore, loneliness and social withdrawal are largely responsible for development of this concern in a person's life. When individuals lack a supportive environment, they might start feeling afraid of being alone.

People aren't the only cause, as anxiety associated with separation can also be linked with certain objects. Individuals may start to feel afraid or uneasy when their cherished object is kept away or their daily routine is messed with.

With the help of regular therapy sessions, self-awareness, and slow exposure to anxiety-provoking scenarios, adults can be hugely empowered to find ways to exist with no fear and more independence. Above all, being separated from something or someone is only natural. We must embrace this feeling, knowing that it doesn't have to control us.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.