What is Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's Diet & Workout Routine to Get in Shape?

Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, is tearing through training camp in a better physical condition than in the past. The severe leg injury that disabled Prescott in October 2020 resulted in him missing the entire previous season. But this time, he doesn't have to worry about getting back into the game.

Prescott claimed that this summer has seen him in excellent form thanks to a change in diet and a fresh outlook on exercise.

Dak Prescott’s Diet Plan

One might expect Prescott to be ready for his game with something particularly virtuous or decadent, given his wealth and arduous work. He has said that he enjoys a particular dish rather than expressing interest in a meal which has baffled admirers. Spaghetti with ranch dressing and chicken is his go-to meal when he wants to focus on the game.

It wouldn't be accurate to suggest that Prescott's taste is constrained because of his adoration for pasta with the ranch on top. It's crucial to know that he also enjoys the food from his native state.

As the offseason program got underway, Cowboys players started speaking with the media. Since quarterback Dak Prescott claimed to have substantially cut his fast-food diet, many have observed that he looks slightly leaner than usual this offseason.

He recently made a joke about switching to a balanced diet because he was "getting older" at the age of 24. This demonstrates that Prescott is more focused on his development than he was with his underwhelming sophomore campaign. He has now lost roughly 10 pounds, but he intends to stay at his current weight of 230 pounds for the season.

All of that was regarding the diet Dak Prescott followed while playing. Because he needs to exercise as hard as he is now exercising, his diet during the off-season is also nearly the same.

Dak Prescott’s Workout Routine

In 2016, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo could retire early because of Dak Prescott, who helped his club reach the playoffs. Standing 6-2 and weighing 226 pounds, Prescott possesses the speed to outrun strong defenders but also the strength to break tackles and fend off pass rushes to get the ball to his receivers. Prescott was the best broad jumper at the Scouting Combine in 2016, and he seems to have gotten even better for 2017.

Prescott exercised with his Cowboys teammates over the weekend in Florida. He shared a picture on social media with wide receivers Jalen Tolbert and CeeDee Lamb, as well as tight ends Sean McKeon and Dalton Schultz.

Prescott appeared to be in excellent shape, highlighting the offseason training he undertook to ensure that he was fit and at his best for the 2022 season.

To recover from a season-ending injury in 2020 and bring his club, the Dallas Cowboys, back into the playoffs this year, Dak Prescott claimed an AI-driven training machine was a crucial piece of equipment.

He said that the AI in the device examined his squatting technique and determined that he was placing too much weight on his wounded leg. It then gave him instructions on how to modify it so that his rehabilitation would be safer and more effective.

When squatting, Prescott, a right-handed person, tended to put pressure on the right side of the body, which included his wounded right ankle.

Wrapping Up

For performance and leadership reasons, an NFL quarterback must maintain outstanding physical condition to lead by example for the rest of the team. Acknowledging that his metabolism would eventually catch up with him, Prescott avoids fast food as much as possible in his eating habits.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far