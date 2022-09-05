3 reasons why the Dallas Cowboys will win the Super Bowl in 2022 NFL season

Many are sleeping on this year's version of the Dallas Cowboys and it's understandable why that is the case.

After an offseason where they were expected to strengthen following a playoff appearance last year, Dallas have seemingly gotten weaker. The team traded Amari Cooper away to Cleveland, lost Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos and saw Cedric Wilson move to Miami. Consequently, their receiving stocks are rather thin.

But does that mean the Dallas Cowboys can't win the Super Bowl? It's too early to come to that conclusion as, at this time of the year, all 32 teams will believe they have a shot at glory. Dallas has a few weaknesses, but they also have strengths that could propel them to success.

Here are three reasons why the Cowboys will win the Super Bowl in 2022.

#3 Dallas Cowboys are the best team in the NFC East

The Dallas Cowboys should be able to see off the competition in their division with relative ease

This doesn't directly mean the Dallas Cowboys will win the Super Bowl, but it will go a long way in helping them reach that goal. As we know, the division winner gets an automatic playoff spot. On paper, Dallas looks like the best team in the NFC East despite losing some key pieces.

It's worth noting that the teams around them have done some good business. The Philadelphia Eagles, for instance, have strengthened significantly with A.J. Brown and a host of superb draft picks.

However, there is one thing that Dallas has over the Eagles as well as the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders and that is Dak Prescott.

Jon Machota @jonmachota Dak Prescott on @ESPN on the Cowboys opening the season with the Buccaneers and then the Bengals Dak Prescott on @ESPN on the Cowboys opening the season with the Buccaneers and then the Bengals https://t.co/Y6ullzPz9f

Dallas' No. 4 is arguably the best quarterback in the division. Per statmuse.com, Prescott is 25-6 in his career against the NFC East and has not lost to a rival from the division since 2019 when the Cowboys lost to the Eagles.

A fully healthy Prescott could guide the Dallas Cowboys to the top billing in the division. If they manage to accomplish that and get into the playoffs, anything can happen.

#2 The Cowboys will be a defense-first team in 2022

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons is poised to take the league by storm in 2022.

This is an aspect not many would have expected after the Dallas Cowboys' high-octane offense in 2021, but times have changed. Amari Cooper and Cedric Wilson are now on other teams, while Michael Gallup will be out until at least Week 5.

All of this means the defense is going to be absolutely vital for the Cowboys.

The main piece to their Super Bowl puzzle is Micah Parsons. "11 from Heaven" is perhaps the best player on the Dallas roster. After his efforts in training camp, Parsons is set to be a terrifying force in the NFL if he isn't one already.

Bobby Belt @BobbyBeltTX



Via Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles on Micah Parsons during his press conference today.Via Buccaneers.com Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles on Micah Parsons during his press conference today.Via Buccaneers.com https://t.co/WzLhXamiER

The Dallas defense was much-improved in 2021 as it was seventh in points against, conceding an average of just 21.1 a game. The defense, led by Dan Quinn, forced turnovers in 13 regular-season games last year. This included turnovers against Tampa Bay, New Orleans, Washington and New York.

The Cowboys also had a stretch of five games in which the defense registered two turnovers as they took the ball away at will. They will need to replicate that in 2022 and with Parsons seemingly in devastating form, they might just be better off than last year.

#1 The Cowboys have the easiest schedule in the league

Ceedee Lamb is now the Dallas Cowboys' number one receiver.

Now, this doesn't mean Dallas is a lock for a Super Bowl win, but it could go a long way in getting the team there. Per cbssports.com, Dallas has the joint easiest schedule in the entire league along with Washington.

The Cowboys' opponents' records from last season mean that their difficulty is only at a .462 (combined winning percentage from the 2021 season). The combined record of the teams that Dallas will face in 2022 from last season is 133-155-1.

With a relatively easy schedule, Mike McCarthy's men could have a solid record come the end of the season. This will in turn give Dallas home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, which could go a long way in their bid to get to the big game and ultimately win it.

