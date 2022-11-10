What Does a PCOS Belly Look like, and How Can You Reduce It?

PCOS belly generally involves the accumulation of visceral fat, which is stored around the internal organs and is harmful for overall health and well-being. That's why it's important to get rid of PCOS belly.

There are two factors that are generally responsible for PCOS belly: insulin resistance and hormonal fluctuations. The increase in testosterone in women’s body leads to the greater accumulation of fat, especially around the belly. Increased insulin resistance leads to the presence of higher glucose level in the blood.

In this article, we will discuss about the PCOS belly and how it can be managed.

What is PCOS?

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, popularly known as PCOS, is a condition that affects women in their menstruating years. It can lead to hormonal imbalances that often results in the formation of cysts in the ovaries along with irregular period.

PCOS leads to an increase in testosterone in women’s body. That leads to the growth of excessive hair , irregular period cycles, acne prone skin, high insulin resistance, weight gain, and stomach pain. It also affects women’s ability to give birth to a child.

What Does a PCOS Belly Look Like?

PCOS belly is often characterized by an increased waist-to-hip ratio or what is often times referred to as an apple body shape.

However, this is highly subjective, as body shape is also affected by genetics and a few other external factors. PCOS belly might also have increased hair growth due to the presence of high levels of testosterone.

However, it's important to note that PCOS belly tends to bloat and can even be painful in some cases. Bloating occasionally is normal, but if you feel bloated most of the time, you should check other symptoms of PCOS or get checked.

How Can You Reduce PCOS Belly?

Here's how you can do it:

1) Regular Physical Activity

Regular physical activity or exercise is one of the most proven ways to reduce a PCOS belly.

To reduce your belly, you need to create a workout regime that's an effective amalgamation of both cardio and strength training exercises. This exercise regimen can help women to blast fat around their belly along with enhancing their insulin sensitivity.

Regular physical activity is also beneficial for regulating blood sugar, which results in management of insulin sensitivity.

2) Reduce Inflammation

Inflammation is a common symptom for women suffering with PCOS, which makes weight loss quite difficult even with proper diet and physical activity. That's why it's important to manage inflammation by avoiding processed foods.

To reduce inflammation and manage a PCOS belly, you should incorporate foods like the Mediterranean diet, such as nuts, beans, fatty fish, fruits, and vegetables. You should also eliminate foods high in sugar from your diet, as they can increase inflammation.

3) Consumption of Fermented Foods

Incorporation of fermented or probiotic foods into your diet is one of the best ways to manage a PCOS belly. These include Greek yogurt, sauerkraut, kefir, and many more.

The intake of such foods leads to better gut health by increasing the ratio of good bacteria to bad bacteria. These probiotic foods can not only reduce inflammation but also have a positive impact on the belly.

4) Balanced Diet of Healthy Fats, Protein, and Fiber

A balanced diet is crucial to reduce PCOS belly, as it's jam-packed with nutrients. A PCOS diet should be a good combination of healthy fats, protein, and fiber along with a reduced intake of carbs.

Healthy fats can keep you satiated for a long time; protein can boost weight loss, and fiber can lead to insulin management. It's also important to practice conscious eating while not over-eating or under-eating. Otherwise, it might lead to problematic eating habits for women suffering from PCOS.

Bottom Line

Reducing PCOS belly can be quite a struggle for women with hormonal imbalances, high blood sugar, increased inflammation, bloated stomach, irregular periods, and increased stomach pain.

However, there are lifestyle changes you can make to reduce belly and manage the symptoms of PCOS. You should follow a balanced diet rich in protein, healthy fat, and fiber and eliminate processed and high sugar foods.

Other lifestyle changes include better stress management, good sleep schedule, conscious eating, and reduced carb intake.

