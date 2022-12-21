What Does Victoria Beckham's Insane Workout Regime Look Like?

Victoria Beckham is known for her toned physique, and she works hard to maintain it.

She does a lot of cardio and conditioning with a personal trainer, and also does weight training. The 48-year-old recently showed off her incredible abs while filming the Spring Summer 2023 campaign for her fashion label.

Here's everything you need to know about Victoria Beckham's workout regime.

Victoria Beckham's Insane Workout Regime

The 48-year-old tends to switch things up between running, toning, and conditioning with a personal trainer and weight training. She gets up around 5:30 or 6 am every morning to fit in a 7 km run on the treadmill before heading off to work.

Victoria Beckham uses her five-minute workout to fit in some time on the couch. She told The Sun that she loves to watch TV while working out with a trainer.

Bobby Rich trains Victoria and her husband David Beckham. The former judo champion makes sure Victoria works out five days a week and has online sessions if she's away from home. He says that each workout burns about 600 calories.

The star, who is almost 50, focuses on smaller movements that prioritize joint health. She also hits the weights when she can, despite previously being scared of them.

Earlier this year, she told Grazia:

"I always thought weight training was too scary, but I've recently discovered that I enjoy it. I wear special gloves to protect my hands, and it's fun to switch up your routine and keep your body guessing!"

Victoria has combined her love of fitness and fashion by designing a high-end fashion line that includes gym wear. The final collection, released in September, featured a bodysuit, puffer jacket, and trouser co-ord set in bright orange and icy blue tones.

Victoria Beckham's Diet

Victoria Beckham is a big fan of drinking apple cider vinegar in the morning and mixing it with her coffee.

The former Spice Girl also indulges in the latest beauty treatments, including radio frequency and Collagenwaves as well as an 'eye-burning treatment where they burn underneath the eye, causing the body to produce collagen and repair itself.'

Victoria loves to have fish, avocado, and nuts. She also drinks alcohol occasionally, but only if she doesn't have a reason not to. If she wants to detox from alcohol for a few months, she does that too.

Wrapping Up

There's little doubt that Victoria Beckham's workout regime is challenging, even for the fittest of celebrities. It may require a huge amount of dedication to pull it off, but if you're willing to make it work, you can re-create some of its results at home.

Moreover, what Victoria lacks in nutritional variety (she's incredibly focused on protein and superfoods in particular), she makes up for in routine and discipline. So, if you want a ridiculously impressive body like Victoria's, remember to start small, and do it consistently over time — it's the only way to move forward in your fitness journey.

