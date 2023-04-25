What is an esophageal spasm? Causes, symptoms and treatment

Esophageal spasms are a condition of the food pipe connecting the mouth and the stomach. They can be associated with severe chest pain that lasts from a few minutes to hours. These spasms are usually not serious and do not require treatment unless you experience them regularly.

While there can be underlying health problems behind these spasms at times, they may also occur without any specific reason. In this article, we discuss the causes and symptoms of esophageal spasms along with available treatments.

Symptoms of esophageal spasm

Discomfort and pain are among the common symptoms. (Image via Unsplash/Sydney Sims)

Identifying the signs and symptoms is important for proper diagnosis and treatment.

Common symptoms of esophageal spasms include:

Squeezing pain in the chest: The pain is often intense and must not be confused with a heart attack.

Difficulty swallowing solids and liquids: Extremely hot or cold liquids cause the most discomfort.

Feeling of throat obstruction, even when nothing is there in the throat.

Regurgitation of food and liquid back up to the esophagus.

Pain and discomfort in the chest should not be confused with the symptoms of a heart attack. If symptoms occur often, inform a doctor immediately.

Esophageal spasm causes

There are two types of esophageal spasms: distal esophageal spasm and hypercontractile esophagus, also called jackhammer esophagus.

The root cause behind this condition is not well known, and it's hypothesized that the atypical functioning of nerves that control the muscles involved in swallowing plays some role in these spasms. Gastroesophageal reflux disease can also be a reason behind these spasms. An acid reflux diet can help in this condition.

During this spasm, the intestinal muscles involved in the movement of food don't work properly; hence, it causes difficulty in swallowing. Other risk factors associated with the condition are not known, and this condition generally does not require treatment unless it's severe. It's best to avoid foods that may cause heartburn.

Esophageal spasm treatment and diagnosis

X-ray imaging can help understand the severity of the condition (Image via Unsplash/Umanoide)

Diagnostic tests can be performed to understand the severity of the condition, including:

Esophageal manometry: This test measures muscle contractions while swallowing water to understand how the esophageal muscles are working.

This test measures muscle contractions while swallowing water to understand how the esophageal muscles are working. Barium swallow: This is an X-ray imaging test that requires the individual to drink a contrast liquid before the X-ray test.

This is an X-ray imaging test that requires the individual to drink a contrast liquid before the X-ray test. Endoscopy: In endoscopy, a thin, flexible tube, called an endoscope, is inserted down the throat, all through the esophagus, till the stomach. A camera attached to the tube provides a clear picture of the condition.

In endoscopy, a thin, flexible tube, called an endoscope, is inserted down the throat, all through the esophagus, till the stomach. A camera attached to the tube provides a clear picture of the condition. Esophageal pH monitoring: This test involves measuring the pH level of the esophagus and gives an idea regarding acid reflux.

Simple habits and lifestyle changes can help reduce esophageal spasms without dependence on medications.

Try incorporating the following healthy diet habits:

Eat several small meals each day, instead of large servings to ease digestion.

Maintain a healthy bodyweight.

Increase your fiber intake.

Reduce, or avoid alcohol consumption.

Don’t eat before bedtime, and don’t go to bed immediately after eating.

Avoid smoking.

Wear comfortable and loose clothing.

Treatment usually includes symptomatic management of the condition. Medications include proton pump inhibitors aiming to reduce acid secretion in the stomach. A gastroparesis diet can also help reduce the discomfort.

If anxiety and depression are one of the causes, consulting a psychologist or a psychiatrist can be a good option.

It has to be kept in mind that these spasms can be prevented through a healthy diet without the requirement of medications. Calcium blockers and injections are also prescribed by some doctors. If you're experiencing frequent spasms, consult your doctor immediately.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

