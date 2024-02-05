What is exercise-induced bronchospasm? Tips to manage the condition

Exercise-induced bronchospasm is a common problem faced by many individuals worldwide. In many circumstances, feeling out of breath after exercise is quite normal—and even a good indication. That is because it can signal that you have put in the effort required to increase your fitness.

However, becoming breathless after an exercise is not always a good thing. Exercise-induced bronchoconstriction (EIB) constitutes a respiratory ailment. EIB occurs when the passages that carry air through and out of one's lungs abruptly narrow during activity.

EIB is produced by the removal of heat, water, or both via the airways during activity, when the body quickly breathes in drier air than it already has. Symptoms usually emerge within a few moments after you begin exercising.

What's exercise-induced bronchospasm?

Getting fit is key to our health and helps our lungs and breathing muscles stay strong. Exercise induced bronchospasm (EIB) is when your airways tighten during or after exercise.

This condition is seen in many sports, especially those that take place in cold weather or indoors, like ice skating and swimming.

Exercise-induced asthma occurs when air passages narrow or tighten during strenuous physical activity. It causes loss of breath, sneezing, coughing, and additional signs while or after activity.

Even without asthma, people can develop exercise-induced bronchospasm. EIB can occur even in fit athletes who do not have asthma. It may happen to allergic people. For most asthmatic patients, exercise can exacerbate their symptoms.

Inhalers and other drugs can help avoid exercise-induced bronchospasm episodes by widening the airways. EIB can arise even in individuals who do not have asthma.

EIB can occur even in healthy athletes who do not have asthma. Always check with your doctor to exercise safely and keep symptoms at bay.

Causes of exercise-induced bronchospasm

What causes symptoms while exercising varies from person to person. One frequent trigger is inhaling cold, dry air. It worsens during exertion because children who exercise or play hard tend to breathe fast, shallowly, and through their mouths.

As a result, the air that enters their lungs lacks the warming and humidifying effects of breathing slower than usual through the nose.

When exercising, prolonged breathing in and out via the mouth can cause your airways to dry and chill. This may irritate them, resulting in their symptoms. This is particularly true while exercising outdoors in cold weather.

Air pollution, pollutants, and allergens (such as pollen) can all be contributing factors. We breathe more while we exercise, which exposes us to more possible triggers.

Management of exercise-induced bronchospasm

The most typical EIB treatment is inhaling a fast-acting asthma medication, such as albuterol, before exercising.

Aside from medication, you might be able to lessen the impact of EIB by investing more time in gradually warming up and cooling down prior to and following activity. Keep an eye out for signs of sports-induced asthma.

Have a strategy in place in case you discover symptoms of an EIB attack. Remember that symptoms may develop shortly or even hours after exercising

If you continue to experience frequent symptoms despite regular activity or exercise, consult your doctor.

Your doctor may change your asthma treatment strategy to alleviate your symptoms. The main goal is to keep exercising instead of avoiding it.

Remember that you should be able to engage in activities, sports, and exercise without feeling symptoms. Don't let exercise-induced bronchospasm prevent you from maintaining an active lifestyle or accomplishing your sports goals.