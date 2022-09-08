What is Face Yoga? 5 Facial Exercises to Lose Face Fat

Face yoga has become a very popular trend these days. It claims to offer natural skin-lifting effects without the use of any type of surgery, needles, or expensive skin care products. Many people, especially women, have turned to face yoga as an ideal way to get younger and clearer skin.

So, what exactly is face yoga? What benefits does it offer? Read on to find out.

What is Face Yoga?

Face yoga does not involve the usual asanas or yoga poses you are familiar with. Instead, it comprises different facial exercises that move and stretch the face into certain positions to provide relaxation and keep the muscles toned and shaped. It involves exercises and massages that help stimulate the skin, muscles, and the lymphatic system.

The aim is to keep the face looking young, lifting sagging areas and reducing tension and stress while encouraging a healthy glow. Various studies and research have found that exercises like the ones in face yoga can improve the overall appearance of the face.

Benefits of Face Yoga

Facial yoga offers a plethora of benefits. That includes:

Release tension and stress, minimizing appearance of stress lines

Tones facial muscles to raise cheeks, widen eyes, and shape up jawline

Encourages good nostril breathing

Tone neckline

Makes face more symmetrical

Enhances blood flow to the skin, giving a healthy glow

Reduces scars and blemishes

Improves self-confidence

Reduces appearance of dark circles

While there's no fixed way to perform face yoga, there are exercises that can help tone up the facial muscles while reducing face fat.

Facial Exercises to Lose Face Fat and Tone Muscles

Here’s a look at five of the best facial exercises:

1) Lion’s Breath

Also referred to as the lion’s pose, this facial exercise helps reduce stress and calms the facial muscles.

To do this exercise:

Take a sitting position, and lean forward to rest your hands on your knees, or simply place them on the floor.

Breathe easily through your nose; open your mouth wide, and stretch your tongue out towards your chin.

Exhale your breath through the base of your tongue and simultaneously make a 'ha' sound.

Relax, and repeat the exercise a few times. Make sure to breathe easily between sets.

2) Cheek Puff

This exercise enhances blood circulation, especially around the cheeks and helps improve facial appearance.

To do this exercise:

Breathe deeply, and fill your mouth with air. Hold it for ten seconds.

Move the air towards your left cheek, and hold again for ten seconds. Repeat the same with your right cheek.

Continue for 5-8 reps, and relax.

3) Cheekbone Lift

The cheekbone lift helps tighten the cheek muscles, reduces fat, and also maintains the shape of the cheeks.

To do this exercise:

Put your fingers on your cheeks, and gently lift your skin upwards using your fingers.

Open your mouth, and make an 'O'.

Hold the position for a few seconds, and relax.

4) Fish Face

Fish face is another effective exercise to get rid of face fat. It sculpts the muscles and makes the face look slimmer.

To do this exercise:

Start by sucking your cheekbones in and holding them for a few seconds.

Take a three-second break in between, and repeat the exercise at least 8-10 times.

5) Chin Lock (Jalandhara Bandha)

Practicing this exercise daily can keep your face in shape and tone down the jawline muscles.

To do this exercise:

Sit down straight, and breathe easily.

Rest your hands on your knees, and bend slightly forward.

Stick your chin in between your collarbones and against your chest.

Hold on to your breath for a few seconds, and relax. Repeat.

Takeaway

The aforementioned exercises are super easy and can be performed at any time of day. Regular practice will keep you looking fresh and beautiful throughout the day.

For each of the exercises mentioned above, work to your comfort, and do not apply much pressure. Although you may feel heat or warmth while practicing these exercises, you shouldn’t experience any discomfort or pain.

Always remember to clean your hands before starting these movements, and use slow and soft strokes to glide your fingers over your skin.

