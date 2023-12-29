Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder is an umbrella term used to describe disorders that can occur if a mother consumes alcohol during her pregnancy.

Did you know that in the third trimester of pregnancy, the fetal brain makes 20,000 new neurons per second, while an adult makes up to 400 per day. As you may imagine, pregnancy is an extremely sensitive period for growth and development.

Alcohol can not only be an impediment to the growth of the fetus but can also be traumatic for the growing child. While the effects of alcohol during pregnancy are widely recognized, there's a widespread misunderstanding that some amount of alcohol or other toxic substances is fine for consumption.

What are the symptoms and effects of fetal alcohol syndrome?

Fetal alcohol syndrome symptoms exist on a continuum. The manifestation of the symptoms can depend on the severity of the alcohol exposure during pregnancy. Unfortunately, a lot of symptoms are recognizable only after the infant is born, including characteristic features.

As the child grows, they may start displaying difficulties in various executive functions. They might have difficulties with reasoning and problem solving, and in some cases, they may also be intellectually different. Moreover, the child may also experience motor difficulties and face problems processing sensory information

The effects of fetal alcohol syndrome are largely preventable. However, if they experience these effects, they can last for a long time and may not be completely curable. The chronic and pervasive effects can significantly interfere with their social and emotional development.

Seeking diagnosis and treatment for fetal alcohol spectrum disorder

Fetal alcohol syndrome treatment emphasizes a lot on early intervention and care. Prevention is better than cure, and there isn't clear evidence on whether fetal alcohol spectrum disorder can be cured.

Early fetal alcohol syndrome diagnosis can lead to better treatment outcomes. Psychoeducation plays a crucial role in understanding that your child can benefit from specialized support.

You also become familiar with your treatment options. If you have recently conceived, they can also help you with tips for a healthy pregnancy. Generally, a combination of behavioral and psychological therapy is recommended for your child.

It ensures that they can equip themselves with skills that can help them in a social situation. It's natural for children with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder to isolate themselves from their group due to perceived differences.

Occupational therapy can help children overcome deficits in motor skills. Some children may also benefit from medications. Not all children require all types of therapy, and it varies depending on their presenting concerns. However, all children deserve love, care and additional support.

Pregnancy is a journey in itself and involves the lives of two individuals. While the effects of alcohol or other substances may not show up immediately, they can definitely interfere with a child's life.

Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder is preventable but not curable. If you are experiencing difficulties, try to reach out to your local GP to discuss preventive measures and steps!

