What is the gorilla squat? Benefits and technique

The gorilla squat, a dynamic compound movement, has gained popularity recently for its remarkable potential to enhance lower body strength, mobility and overall fitness.

In this article, we delve into the multifaceted benefits it brings and present a comprehensive step-by-step guide to help you master this unique exercise and incorporate it into your fitness regimen effectively.

Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or someone looking to switch up their workout routine, this squat offers an engaging and fruitful way to achieve greater strength, mobility and a well-rounded level of fitness.

Understanding the gorilla squat

It's a variation of the standard squat workout that's inspired by the movements of monkeys.(Freepik)

The gorilla squat, inspired by the movements of our primate relatives, is a variation of the traditional squat exercise.

It involves a combination of squatting, lunging and dynamic movements that engage various muscle groups, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes and core.

As a full body exercise, this variation of the squat offers a range of benefits beyond traditional squats.

Benefits

Improved lower body strength: Its multi-dimensional movement engages both the major and stabilizing muscles of the lower body. That leads to improved overall lower body strength and muscle endurance.

Enhanced mobility: The dynamic nature of this type of squat helps improve joint mobility and flexibility. It promotes a better range of motion in the hips, ankles and knees, which can be especially beneficial for individuals with sedentary lifestyles.

Calorie burn and cardiovascular benefits: The squat's combination of movements elevates heart rate, making it a great addition to cardio-focused workouts. The increased heart rate contributes to calorie burn and cardiovascular conditioning.

Core engagement: Throughout the squat, the core muscles are actively involved to maintain balance and stability. This engagement not only strengthens the core but also improves overall body control.

Mastering the gorilla squat: Step-by-step guide

The dynamic and exciting quality of the gorilla squat makes it an excellent addition to any workout plan. (wayhomestudio/Freepik)

Step 1: Starting position

Begin in a standing position with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. The toes should be pointed slightly outward, and the chest should be up, with the shoulders rolled back.

Step 2: Squatting and lunging

Lower your body into a squat by bending the knees and pushing the hips back. Keep the chest up and back straight.

As you reach the bottom of the squat, place your hands on the ground between your legs, with the fingers facing forward.

Shift your weight onto your hands, and lift your hips, transitioning into a lunge position with one foot forward and the other foot back.

Step 3: Dynamic movement

From the lunge position, propel yourself forward by pushing off with the back foot.

As you land, bend your knees again, and return to the squat position.

Repeat the squat-lunge-squat sequence as many times as you want.

Step 4: Return to the starting position

After completing the desired reps, place both hands on the ground, and shift your weight back, moving into the initial squat position.

Push through your heels; extend the hips, and return to the standing position.

The gorilla squat's dynamic and engaging nature makes it a valuable addition to any fitness routine.

By incorporating this exercise, you can reap the benefits of improved lower body strength, enhanced mobility and increased cardiovascular fitness. Remember to prioritize proper form, and enjoy the journey towards a stronger and more agile body through the power of the gorilla squat.