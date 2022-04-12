Hyperbolic Stretching: What Is It, Benefits And Does It Work?

Hyperbolic Stretching is the "next best thing" in the realm of exercise programs. The Hyperbolic Stretching Program is an advanced, results-oriented training program that encourages you to reach your full potential in just four weeks.

The program is based on the idea that full-body flexibility can be increased in four weeks (eight minutes per day!) and that different stretching tactics are required for men and women to achieve their fitness goals. The regime claims to be appropriate for both beginners and experts. But is it as genuine as it appears? Let’s dive in to find this out.

What is Hyperbolic Stretching?

Alex Larsson devised a four-week online curriculum called hyperbolic stretching. It claims to help you strengthen your muscles while also improving your flexibility. It comprises a 30-day course that consists of a series of online, self-paced videos. You'll do an 8-minute stretching program every day.

Surprisingly, according to this daily 8-minute video program, full-body stretching can completely remodel your body in just one month. The program is built on ancient Asian techniques and strategies that have long been praised for increasing your body's ability to achieve maximum flexibility. As a result, the inventor of this program is confident in Hyperbolic Stretching's usefulness.

The program is available on the official website and comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee. The content will be available to you for the rest of your life. The Hyperbolic Stretching program is available in two variants, one for men and one for women. This is due to the fact that males and females have different stretching requirements and objectives.

The following are some of the hyperbolic stretching exercises:

Side Splits Video Series

Having all kinds of center splits, this series helps you understand how to open and alleviate your hips, increase pelvic strength, and realize your body's full potential.

Front Splits Video Series

These clips will help you develop the most flexors, elastic hamstrings, and hips possible. Additionally, the series aids in the development of muscle strength.

Flexibility of Dynamic for High Kicks

This highly effective stretch series provides full support and guidance for 180-degree split kicks by improving strength and gaining full lower body elasticity.

Stretches for the Entire Upper Body

The flexibility of the shoulders, upper back muscles, chest, and biceps can all be improved with these stretching exercises.

Front Bending & Pike Mastery

Pike mastery and front bending is a sophisticated stretching technique that can substantially improve lower back, glute, and hamstring flexibility from a number of positions.

Back Bending and a Simple Bridge

This is a progressive stretching technique that promotes shoulder mobility while also strengthening the abdominal muscles, allowing you to achieve maximum flexibility in a safe manner.

Benefits of Hyperbolic Stretching

We have laid down some of the benefits of Hyperbolic stretching:

1. Increased flexibility

Flexibility refers to the range of motion that your body is capable of. A good stretch workout will help you increase your body's range of motion. It may greatly increase the range of motion and amount of flexibility in your body.

2. Strengthen muscles

Hyperbolic Stretching delivers an 8-minute stretching practice that improves muscles such as pelvic floor muscles, core muscles, and lower body muscles.

3. Mindfulness

Hyperbolic Stretching has even been shown to be effective in treating chronic stress and depression in some circumstances. As for the company's claims, they also said on their website that the program provides mental health advantages and promotes a healthy mindset. Stretching is generally related to mental relief, especially when combined with deep breathing.

4. Strong core

It improves your physical fitness by increasing your core strength. You'll develop rock-solid glutes as well as fitness in the calves and thighs. It heals muscular and connective tissue damage.

Hyperbolic Stretching: Does it work?

This question in itself is quite subjective. Whether this works or not depends on your goals and objectives.

The quick answer is that it won't make much of a difference on its own. This may be all you need if all you seek is better flexibility and stress alleviation. You can also combine hyperbolic stretching with a nice yoga routine.

Similarly, if you just want to tone your core, this could work well as a stand-alone program. You'll just require more than eight minutes every day. You can also incorporate the stretching regime as pre or post workout stretches.

