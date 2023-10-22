What are some of the initial signs of quiet borderline personality disorder? Can it be treated?

There is currently no diagnosis for quiet borderline personality disorder. However, borderline personality disorder is medically identified as a mental health illness.

So, what exactly is BPD or borderline personality disorder?

BPD or borderline personality disorder is a mental illness characterised by intense emotions and sudden impulses. People with BPD experience adverse mood swings and behavior changes. When some or all of these symptoms are directed inwards and not outwards, it is sometimes referred to as quiet borderline personality disorder.

According to psychologist Theodore Millon, borderline personality disorder can be classified into four types, namely:

quiet (discouraged) borderline disorder

petulant borderline disorder

impulsive borderline disorder

self-destructive borderline disorder

BPD or even quiet BPD can arise due to a multitude of factors, however, one of the most common causes of the same is a person's genetics. People who come from a family who have a long history of borderline personality disorder are more likely to develop symptoms of BPD.

Besides this, there are also other factors that influence the possibility of a BPD diagnosis. Several external stimuli can also act as an instigator for BPD or quite BPD. People who have been subjected to emotional and sexual abuse over extended periods of time can develop borderline personality disorder.

What are some of the symptoms of quiet borderline personality disorder?

Quiet borderline personality disorder may cause social anxiety amongst a few (Image via freepik)

Quiet borderline personality disorder is when the symptoms of borderline personality disorder are manifested inwards rather than outwards. Some of the commonly known symptoms of quiet BPD are as follows:

extreme mood swings

social anxiety and self-isolation

people pleasing behaviour

fear of being alone and yet pushing people away when they get close, generally due to fear of abandonment

not accepting the existence of certain sentiments, specifically anger

breaking bonds with people who have caused you distress

constantly blaming yourself for every little thing. Guilt-tripping yourself and feeling remorseful about the same

withdrawing yourself from a particular social situation when upset

the constant need to keep everyone around you happy, even at the expense of your mental health

being overly sensitive about things said or done in your presence which may or may not be about you

the constant feeling of being too much for others and trying to lay low at the expense of your own existence

dissociative behaviour specifically in situations where you do not feel connected or accepted

harmful behaviours usually directed towards oneself

feelings of loneliness

body image issues and other issues pertaining to one's self-image

self-harm and suicidal tendencies

How is quiet borderline personality disorder diagnosed and how can it be treated?

Consider going to a psychiatrist or psychologist if you think you have symptoms of quiet borderline personality disorder (Image via freepik)

For a correct diagnosis of quiet borderline personality disorder, you will have to consult a psychiatrist or a psychologist who will then determine if you have it.

Due to its stark similarities with other mental health illnesses, there is often a chance of getting misdiagnosed. This is why, you should lay down all the information you have about yourself and your symptoms when you decide to pay a visit to a mental health professional.

Besides this, you should also reveal if you have had a family history of mental health issues. Let the professional also know if you are taking certain medications that might contribute towards your distress.

Collaterally you should also consider seeing a therapist. Doing so would allow you to delve deep into yourself and work on certain things that might bring you relief in the long run.

It is very difficult for people to identify if they have quiet borderline personality disorder, more so seek treatment for it. This happens mainly due to the huge amount of shame attached to mental health conditions such as these. There is also a lack of awareness about the same which is why most people do not know where and to whom to go if they show symptoms of quiet BPD or BPD.