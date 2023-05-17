Receiving a mental health diagnosis is considered the first step in starting therapeutic intervention. Acquiring an appropriate mental health diagnosis is often difficult since psychiatric doctors must use different ways to arrive at a diagnosis.

However, it is possible to obtain an appropriate mental health diagnosis despite the difficulty. It is critical that people suffering from mental illnesses receive the quality care they require from experts capable of providing accurate mental health diagnoses.

Appropriate mental health diagnosis is an essential step toward therapy and healing. Furthermore, it paves the path for a sustainable life free of the debilitating symptoms associated with mental health issues.

Due to the stigma attached to mental health disorders, we often shy away from seeking treatment. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

What do we mean by a mental health diagnosis?

What does it mean to receive a mental health diagnosis? How is different from physical health diagnosis? (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

A mental health diagnosis functions similarly to a physical health diagnosis. It is a term for your specific set of symptoms that defines what you might be experiencing. The distinction between physical and mental health diagnosis is that with mental health, the psychologist must almost entirely rely on your own account of your symptoms, but with physical illnesses, the clinician can usually observe the symptoms themselves.

Your GP will be able to offer you a diagnosis for some of the more prevalent mental health illnesses, such as depressive disorders or anxiety, after one or two consultations. However, you might get directed to a psychiatrist for a diagnosis of some less prevalent and more severe mental health issues.

These problems may include signs of bipolar disorder, psychosis, schizophrenia, and other mental illnesses. The psychiatrist is likely to observe you over an extended period of time in order to make an accurate diagnosis.

How Does One Make An Accurate Diagnosis?

Generally, a mental health diagnosis can help explain you and your practitioner about the signs that you have been experiencing. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Professionals in the field must often use different approaches to determine a patient's diagnosis. This is accomplished through listening to the patient describe their symptoms and using this information to determine what symptoms they may be encountering.

Nonetheless, there is diagnostic literature available that can help in using this type of diagnosis. The DSM-5, in particular, is the American Psychiatric Association's diagnosis manual. This diagnostic manual can assist by identifying diagnostic criteria that a person must meet in order for a certain diagnosis to be made. For example, sustaining particular signs for a prolonged amount of time.

Advantages & Importance of a Mental Health Diagnosis

What are the advantages and importance of receiving a mental health diagnosis? (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Particular individuals find receiving a diagnosis or label comfortable because it enables them to make sense of certain frightening and perplexing symptoms. It may help them or their loved ones overcome feelings of self-blame related to the symptoms they are experiencing.

In addition, having a diagnosis, a term for what is going on could indicate that interaction between multiple healthcare experts and the individual in question is smoother and more efficient and that appropriate aid is obtained. A diagnosis can provide access to previously unavailable support groups, therapy programs, and drugs.

Being labeled with a diagnosis may influence how others interact with you. If you are diagnosed with depression, your relatives may be more understanding than if you are a lazy college student who is unmotivated to study.

A mental health diagnosis is critical since it defines your treatment technique, medication, and treatment duration. Each mental health disorder has its unique treatment approach.

Anxiety disorders, for example, are significantly different from PTSD. If the improper treatment method is used, you may be 'treated' for several months with no progress whatsoever. Getting the appropriate mental disorder diagnosis might be difficult. Psychologists must be aware that symptoms and causes are not necessarily linked.

A diagnosis doesn't have to govern your entire life, and it may become a tiny aspect of your identity. Obtaining a diagnosis can also be a rewarding experience. You may feel relief that you have a name for what's wrong, and it may help you and your doctor explore what type of treatment would be best for you.

Diagnosis requires ability and practice, which only qualified mental health doctors have. A person's symptoms could be caused by a variety of factors. As a result, only knowledgeable individuals can notice the behavioral patterns required to characterize specific symptoms and recognize the list of mental disorders.

After receiving a diagnosis from a mental health expert, a patient can begin to grasp what to expect in terms of treatment. And you may start to understand what the future may hold in terms of long-term upkeep and potential health risks.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

