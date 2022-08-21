What Is Ciara’s Diet and Workout Routine That Helps Her Maintain Her Killer Body?

Ciara is one of the most popular singers and songwriters in America, with various hit songs and albums, such as Ride, Level Up, Get Up, and Promise. She has also been part of several entrepreneurial projects and has appeared as the spokesperson for various brands, such as Adidas Originals and Revlon.

The mother of three has been in the best shape of her life and has a killer body and beautiful voice. She said in an interview that rather than adopting extreme measures for weight loss, she follows a creative way.

So, let's look at the workout and diet routine of the singer that has helped her maintain a killer body and good health.

Ciara’s Workout Routine

Ciara teamed up with WW (Weight Watchers) along with training with her personal trainer Decker Davis to drop the pounds after giving birth to her third child.

She understands the importance of consistency in a workout routine. Therefore, instead of only working out during shoots and performances, she started working out regularly.

The singer works out at least four times a week, which has helped her maintain her shape. That has also made her workout much easier, as it's not too passive-aggressive.

Her workout routine is an amalgamation of strength training exercises and cardio routines. Resistance band exercises are a crucial part of the singer's workout routine for strength training. Resistance bands help in recruiting a greater number of muscle fibers along with adding greater resistance to the exercises.

The treadmill and rowing machine workouts form an important part of her cardio moves. These are high-intensity, low-impact workouts that help in burning a high number of calories along with torching fat from her body. She also includes plyometric exercises such as jumps in her workout routine to boost strength. The singer also likes to include boxing in her training session.

Besides giving her a killer body, her fitness routine has helped Ciara with her mental well-being too. She feels that working out is quite a rewarding experience that keeps her encouraged throughout the day.

The singer has taken her workout routine beyond gym sessions and made it a family endeavor by regularly doing outdoor activities with her kids, such as skiing, dancing, and swimming. That keeps her motivated and reduces the monotony of the same workout routine.

Ciara’s Diet Routine

The singer loves eating food, especially during her pregnancy, when she freely indulged in her cravings rather than depriving herself of anything. That led to weight gain during all three pregnancies. However, she worked hard to get rid of her excess weight and fat. Let’s have a look at the diet routine Ciara follows:

Rather than having big meals, Ciara prefers eating six to seven small meals throughout the day. She does not follow any extreme diet plans and also includes the food she likes. That has enabled her to enjoy her food and create a sustainable diet that can be followed in the long term.

Controlling her portion size has been an important part of her routine of staying in shape and consuming a healthy amount of calories. While traveling, she avoids unhealthy junk food and packs her own snacks. She absolutely loves eating Oreos, pasta, and ice cream. However, she sometimes satiates her cravings with a bowl of fresh fruit smoothies.

Moderation is also a crucial aspect of Ciara's diet routine that consists of a variety of foods, such as fruits, vegetables, avocados, oatmeal along with protein, such as grilled chicken, egg white, and turkey bacon, and more.

Just like any other person, the singer also includes cheat meals in her routine and splurges on her cravings, especially when she's on vacation, by having pizza, French fries, and cheeseburgers.

Furthermore, the mother of three also makes an effort to explore and make a healthier version of the foods she likes. She uses healthier ingredients instead of carbs and chemical additives for the foods she likes.

Bottom Line

Ciara's epic body transformation might seem effortless, but that's not true. The singer has worked hard in terms of her diet and workout routine to get her killer and toned body.

She works out regularly at the gym and indulges in outdoor activities for strengthening and toning her body. She has greater control over the food she consumes throughout the day to maintain her calorie deficit. She does not believe in cutting anything from her diet and consumes everything in moderation.

We would love to know your views in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav