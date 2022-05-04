What Is Dave Bautista's Workout Routine That Helps Him Stay Fit?

Whether you know him as a former WWE professional wrestler Bautista or as an actor in films like Guardians of the Galaxy, the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Dave Bautista is his ripped physique.

Though he's never played the Incredible Hulk on TV, professional wrestler Dave Bautista could easily fill the part. The actor has maintained his massive frame even after turning 50, and he credits his success at the box office and in his personal life to his perseverance and discipline.

What is the secret to his success in the ring and on screen? Bautista attributes a lot of his current successes to what he learned as a child and young adult through difficult circumstances.

He auditioned for the World Wrestling Championship Power Plant in 1999, which launched his great wrestling career. He would go on to win four World Heavyweight Championships and two WWE Championships over the next 19 years.

After trying jiu-jitsu, he became competitive even in martial arts as an MMA fighter. Bautista began his acting career in the midst of his highly successful wrestling career. He became hooked to acting after a friend encouraged him to participate in one of his performances.

What is the workout regime that Dave Bautista follows?

Bautista has to be in top physical condition at all times in order to perform as a wrestler, combatant and actor.

To achieve this, he follows a hypertrophy lifestyle, which entails eating and exercising in order to gain as much muscle mass as possible.

Bautista works out three times a week. He usually does not do any cardio exercises because jogging around the ring is plenty for him, but, if necessary, he does 20 minutes of cardio.

His chest workouts include:

Cable crossover - 5 sets

Incline dumbbell bench press - 5 sets of 10-12 reps

General push up – 4 sets

Chest press – 4 sets of 10-12 reps

This is how Dave Bautista’s leg workout looks like:

4 sets of seated calf raises of 10-15 reps

4 sets of leg extensions for 15 reps

4 sets of standing leg curls for 12-15 reps

3 sets of leg presses for 10-15 reps

Dave builds up his shoulder and back with the following regimen:

Front pulldowns - 3-4 sets of 10-15 reps

Rear pulldowns – 4-5 sets of 8-10 reps

Lateral raises – 3-4 sets of 8-10 reps

Barbell neck-press – 4- sets of 10-15 reps

What does Dave Bautista include in his diet?

Clean eating appears to be a recurring element in Dave Bautista's diet. He places a high priority on nourishing his body with high-quality foods.

You won't find him consuming a lot of the following foods:

Foods that have been refined and processed

Foods that have been fried

Artificially formulated foods

Sugars

Trans fats

He's also stated that he hasn't consumed red meat, pork, or gluten in the past. On the other hand, the foods he does eat are high in protein, contain some carbohydrates, and are low in fat.

Dave Bautista eliminated poultry from his diet in 2021, taking yet another significant step towards a plant-based diet.

He admitted that it was difficult for him because he grew up eating adobo chicken, but he was prepared to make the sacrifice to get closer to following a vegan diet.

When he's hungry in between meals, he'll have a banana with almond butter or a vegan grilled cheese sandwich.

Bottomline

It may appear that you might easily do three to four training days per week, but if you push yourself as hard as Dave Bautista does, you'll quickly discover how difficult this workout schedule can be.

It may not be for everyone, but if you can stick to the diet and workouts for a long time, you'll see fantastic results.

