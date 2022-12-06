What Is Diverticulosis Diet? What Are Its Benefits?

Your doctor may suggest a diverticulosis diet as a short-term therapy option for diverticulosis.

Diverticulosis is a disorder in which the colon, but can also occur elsewhere in the lower intestine, develops small, protruding pouches (diverticula). The issue can get worse if you're constipated or strained when you go.

Diverticula are tiny, protruding pouches that can develop in the digestive system's lining. The bottom portion of the large intestine is where they are most frequently detected (colon). Diverticulosis is the name given to this illness.

Benefits of Diverticulosis Diet

The only thing you can control when it comes to diverticular disorders is your lifestyle choices, including what you consume.

Since every person's physiology is unique, additional studies are necessary to determine how food and diverticular diseases are related. But we do know that maintaining healthy bowel movements and inflammation are two key factors that influence diverticulitis.

Healthcare professionals frequently suggest dietary adjustments to help manage diverticulosis or to lower the chances of having diverticula in the first place because nutrition has an impact on both of these.

Even if you adhere to the diverticulosis diet, there is no guarantee that you will never experience an attack, especially if you also lead an inflammatory lifestyle. However, it does have the potential to aid in symptom improvement, making it a modification worth trying.

Fiber aids in the prevention of constipation, which may increase the chance of developing a diverticular disease or exacerbate its already-present symptoms. Regular bowel movements may help your gut recover from acute diverticulitis bouts and reduce discomfort.

Foods to Include in Diverticulosis Diet

When you have diverticulosis, consume more fiber in your diverticulosis diet. Fiber softens stools and helps prevent constipation.

Additionally, it can aid in lowering intestinal pressure and preventing diverticulitis flare-ups.

Foods high in fiber include:

Legumes and beans

Bran, whole-wheat bread, and oatmeal

Wild and brown rice

Fruits like pears, apples, and bananas

Vegetables including squash, corn, broccoli, and carrots

Whole-grain pasta

If you haven't already consumed a lot of fiber, you should gradually increase your intake. This helps prevent bloating and discomfort in the abdomen. The recommended amount of fiber per day is 25 to 30 grams. Daily fluid intake should be at least 8 cups. Your stool will get softer with fluid.

Foods to Avoid in Diverticulosis Diet

Focus on eating a balanced diet and steer clear of the following if you have diverticula:

1) Red and Processed meat

According to one study, consuming a lot of red and processed meat can increase your risk of diverticulitis. Consuming nutritious grains, fruits, and vegetables can help to reduce this risk in the meantime.

2) Foods high in fat and sugar

The normal Western diet is largely composed of high fat, sugar, and a little fiber. As a result, the following foods should be avoided while you have diverticulosis:

soft drinks with added sugar

processed grains

high-fat dairy

fried foods

Conclusion

You should avoid solid foods and consume only clear liquids during a diverticulosis attack. This allows your intestines to recover and rest.

Diverticulosis can recur, so prophylaxis is essential if you've ever had it. Make sure you eat healthily.

The majority of patients with diverticular disease or diverticulosis do not need to avoid any particular foods. In the past, medical professionals used to advise against eating nuts, popcorn, and seeds in a diverticulosis diet. Recent studies, however, contend that these meals are safe for those with diverticulosis or diverticular disease.

If you have diverticulosis or diverticular disease, discuss whether you should alter your diet with your doctor.

