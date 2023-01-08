Emotional attachment is an essential bond that we first build with our primary caregivers. Many theorists believe that if this bond is not secured, it can lead to mistrust and difficulties in adult relationships. Whereas, if the bond is secured, it can lead to more trustworthy relationships. A significant portion of who you are as an adult is shaped by how you were raised, where you were raised, and your relationships with your family.

The formation of your emotional attachment is one way that your upbringing shapes who you are today. Knowing your attachment type is important because it can reveal a lot about your relationships with friends and family, how you interact with large groups of people, and how you deal with challenges in your life. Other factors, like your temperament, culture, and self-talk, may also have an impact on how you interact with others.

Emotional attachment is like a dance of tango, it requires co ordination and balance. (Image via Unsplash/ Matthew Henry)

Understanding Emotional Attachment

In relationships, some degree of attachment is beneficial and common. How do you know if you are overly attached, though? What would you do in that situation? Can you grow attached to things or places? Psychologists were interested in learning more about how children of different temperaments bonded with their parents.

When separated from their mother, would they experience separation anxiety or would they easily adapt to their new surroundings? According to research, there are four ways that people experience emotional attachment:

1) Secure Attachment Style

One of the most prevalent types of emotional attachment is secure attachment. It begins to grow when you are at ease with someone and have faith in their capacity to meet your requirements. You have a solid relationship and can rely on the other person emotionally and physically.

2) Insecure Attachment Style

This attachment style makes its people appear more reclusive and self-sufficient. They rarely seek assistance since they typically don't think others will meet their needs.

3) Ambivalent Attachment Style

Due to their tendency to switch between being extremely clingy and rejecting others, people with this emotional attachment can be challenging to read. They frequently exhibit insecurity and seem to have difficulty trying out novel circumstances.

4) Disorganized Attachment Style

People who have this attachment type see every interaction with another person as an opportunity to get rid of painful memories from their past. Depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder are common in them. People with a disorganized emotional attachment are more likely than those with the other three forms to engage in harmful activities, such as using drugs or alcohol or creating drama, to avoid feeling uncomfortable emotions.

How Can We Learn to Overcome Excessive Emotional Attachment?

Attachment style don't look the same for everyone. ( Photo via Pexels/ Timur Weber )

You can take a few steps to resolve this yourself if you feel that your emotional attachment to someone is not healthy. First, think about some possible causes for the attachment, such as insecurity or a dread of being alone.

You can start looking at solutions, like setting aside some time for self-discovery or attempting to build constructive interactions with others. You can use this support network to guide you in making courageous choices that will let you pay attention to yourself. You may cling to unhealthy circumstances out of the dread of being alone. Support from friends and family might help ease this concern about loneliness. Finding a support group you can rely on might be another option if you don't feel comfortable with this, your family and friends.

It's healthy to accept responsibility for your emotional needs. This does not imply that you must work alone. However, it is critical to consider how you can cultivate love, fidelity, commitment, dependability, comfort, and security within yourself. We occasionally delegate taking care of our emotional needs to others. Again, this may result in undesirable circumstances. You must be willing to recognize what you require for happiness in order to assist yourself in escaping harmful emotional attachments.

Insecure attachment style can negatively impact your mental health. (Image via Pexels/ Karolina Grabowska)

Even if you intellectually convince yourself that it is an issue, changing your habits is the only way to break the emotional tie. Avoid people and the things that make you think about them. Spend more time pursuing intriguing, innovative, and healthy behaviors that will enhance your emotional and physical well-being.

However, keep in mind that attachment problems frequently start in childhood and can be challenging to deal with alone. Assistance from a mental health professional can be beneficial.

Takeaway

The good news is that it is possible and healthy for you to let go of an emotional attachment to someone. It's crucial to remember that it's not simple, that you have to put in some effort, and that patience is your most important virtue.

Creating relationships with people who can encourage you to push your mental limits will also simplify the process. Understanding your emotional attachment and how it affects your life can take time, but it is a worthwhile process.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes