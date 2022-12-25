Infrared sauna therapy is a modern twist on the traditional sauna that dates back to ancient times. Many celebrities, including Selena Gomez, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Cindy Crawford swear by its amazing benefits on skin, heart health, and mood.

In this article, we will examine the benefits and disadvantages of this popular trend that's purportedly more effective than traditional saunas.

What is infrared sauna therapy?

Unlike the traditional version, the infrared sauna utilizes infrared lamps and electromagnetic radiation to warm up the body. Infrared saunas are quite 'cooler' compared to their traditional counterparts and operate at lower temperatures while providing greater benefits.

The traditional sauna operates between 150-190˚F, while infrared saunas typically work at temperature between 110-140˚F. Infrared sauna therapy reportedly makes it possible to sweat more heavily at lower temperatures. As the temperature is more bearable, it allows you to stay in the sauna for much longer.

There are several types of infrared saunas, including:

Far-Infrared Therapy - uses far-infrared wavelengths which deeply penetrate the skin, also called 'dry sauna bathing'.

Near-Infrared Therapy - also known as PBMT or photobiomodulation therapy, it utilises sources in the visible light and near-infrared spectrum to promote healing.

Full Spectrum Infrared Therapy - incorporates all infrared wavelengths.

Chromotherapy - adds colored lights on top of infrared light.

Infrared sauna therapy is also different from red light therapy, which uses low wavelength light (LED) to treat various dermatological disorders and promote healing.

Why should you try infrared sauna therapy?

Infrared saunas provide a wide range of benefits such as:

1) Supports cardiac health

In patients with heart failure, infrared therapy has been shown to improve cardiac biomarkers and short-term heart function.

Infrared saunas may help reduce blood pressure, boost heart health, decrease inflammation, and calm the nervous system. An infrared therapy session has been shown to produce effects similar to walking at a moderate pace.

2) Improves neuromuscular recovery

Infrared sauna therapy can lead to improved blood circulation, which speeds up the post-workout recovery process.

3) Promising treatment for chronic pain

Infrared therapy has been shown to reduce pain and stiffness in people with inflammatory conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis. Patients with chronic tension headaches, chronic fatigue syndrome, and chronic pain disorders may also benefit from the process.

4) Lowers Stress Levels

Just 15 minutes in an infrared sauna has been shown to decrease anxiety and stress levels. It's also linked with better sleep and heightened relaxation.

Other less-researched benefits include:

Improving immunity

Reduces oxidative stress, which is linked to cardiovascular disease, cancer and dementia

Weight loss

Clear and healthier skin

What are some side effects of infrared sauna therapy?

Potential side effects of infrared sauna usage include:

Low blood pressure

Light-headedness and claustrophobia

Dehydration, heat exhaustion or heat stroke

Contraindications in people with MS (multiple sclerosis) and pregnant women

Leg Pain

Burns

Fainting

Potential negative effects on sperm health (reduction in sperm count and motility were temporary)

Tips to keep in mind before your first infrared sauna session

Here are some tips:

1) Do it regularly for best results

Schedule two to three weekly sessions for at least a month to assess whether infrared therapy is useful for your health. Keep your sessions short at the beginning - five-minute sessions are enough.

2) Stay hydrated

Drink water or any electrolyte beverage before, during, and after your session to avoid dehydration. Avoid alcohol use while in the sauna.

3) Avoid in case of illnesses

If you have a fever, it's best to postpone your session until you're better.

Bonus Tips

Shower afterwards to wash off any toxins excreted via sweat.

Consider going nude in the infrared sauna for better absorption

Schedule your session before you work out to warm up the body

Takeaway

Infrared sauna therapy is rapidly gaining popularity as an alternative to traditional sauna. Make sure you get clearance from a doctor or healthcare provider before you use the infrared sauna, though.

