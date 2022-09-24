What Is Kate Beckinsale’s Favorite Exercises for Flat Abs?

Kate Beckinsale is a British model and actress, who has established herself in Hollywood by starring in movies such as Serendipity, Whiteout, Brokedown Palace, Contraband, Pearl Harbor, The Golden Bowl, Tiptoes, and others. She has many accolades to her name, such as the National Film Awards UK, Spike Guys’ Choice Awards, London Film Critics’ Circle, and the Sitges Catalan International Film Festival Awards.

Kate Beckinsale is also quite active on her social media accounts and keeps sharing about her workouts and life in general. From these posts and videos, we can definitely conclude that she works hard to maintain her beautiful figure. The actress catches her followers' attention for her flat abs and toned legs, and inspires them with her challenging workouts.

Kate Beckinsale's workout and diet routine is quite stringent as it is geared toward her fit physique. Let’s look at some of the favorite moves cracked by Kate Beckinsale to get flat abs.

Kate Beckinsale’s Favorite Exercises for Flat Abs

Kate Beckinsale is incredibly passionate about her fitness and trains with professional trainer Brad Siskind to maintain her beautiful figure with toned legs and flat abs. She hits the gym at least six days a week and works out for at least 1 hour, which is filled with intense routines of compound movements. During her hour at the gym, she effectively targets all muscle groups of her body.

According to her trainer, Kate Beckinsale rarely misses out on her gym routine and crushes her workout, which really shows her commitment to fitness.

Crunches have been a crucial part of Kate Beckinsale’s abs workout routine. But she likes to make her exercises more intense with the addition of equipment such as weights and resistance bands. She even shared an Instagram video where she was seen in the gym hanging upside down from a yellow ladder and performing crunches by bringing her body toward the ladder.

Other such instances with the actress include performing squats and bicep curls simultaneously or combining punches and sit-ups. The compound movement involved in these exercises not only helps in targeting more than one muscle at a time but also adds to the intensity of the workout.

Other exercises that Kate Beckinsale incorporates into her workout routine for flat abs include battle rope exercises, captain chair leg raises, stretching, and more. She also performs cardio moves for a couple of minutes between her sets, such as rowing exercises or stair climbers to burn fat and lose calories. Beckinsale finishes off the workout regime with a proper stretching circuit to build flexibility and avoid overstraining the muscles.

In an interview, Beckinsale mentioned that her hardcore and intense workouts have helped her to efficiently play her role in action movies all the while avoiding any serious injuries while performing action scenes. Additionally, these workouts help her to properly channelize her internal energy.

Yoga has also been central to Kate’s workout regimen, and she absolutely loves to practice her daily routine. Not only does yoga help her in balancing the inner energy but it has also helped the actress improve her flexibility.

Earlier, Kate used to be a vegetarian but to fuel her intense and hardcore workout routine, the vegetarian diet was not giving her enough energy to get on with the day. That is why she has incorporated proteins such as fish and chicken into her diet paired with loads of vegetables and fruits.

Bottom Line

We can therefore see that Kate Beckinsale works extremely hard to maintain her flat abs and toned legs. She considers exercise to be a natural antidepressant, which ends up leaving you feeling much better and refreshed.

To maintain her flat abs, Kate follows a hardcore workout routine that is filled with intense compound movements, cardio moves, yoga exercises, and stretching routines. Additionally, she also prefers a healthy diet that is filled with lean protein and vegetables.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far