What Is the Lizard Pose (Utthan Pristhasana) in Yoga? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

Lizard Pose (Utthan Pristhasana) is done on the forearms instead of the legs. The gluteus maximus, hip flexors, hamstrings, shoulders, arms, and the lower back, are targeted in this deep hip opener.

In Sanskrit, 'uttan' means 'deep stretch,' 'pristha' means 'back of the body,' and 'asana' means 'posture.'

Because lizards have such dynamic upper bodies, the back of the person in this posture mimics that of a stretched-out lizard.

Leg muscles, pelvic floor muscles, and hip flexors can all benefit from this exercise that includes Vinyasa Yoga Sequences. Lizard pose is used in Yin Yoga to stretch and develop deep connective tissues, such as fascia, because the primary focus is on the hips.

How to do the lizard pose correctly?

This yoga position allows people to improve their deep and steady breathing while being aware of their body. People can hold this posture for a short period of time, allowing gravity to develop their flexibility.

Here is a step-by-step guide to perform the lizard pose properly:

Begin the pose by lying down in a downward facing dog position.

Exhale as you take a step forward with your right foot to the outside of your right hand. The front of the mat should be completely covered by your foot. Your toes should be parallel to your fingers.

With the right foot, the right knee must be bent at a straight angle (90 degrees) (floor). Toes should point out at a 45-degree angle.

The left leg extends back, and the toes of the left foot are pressed against the ground.

Inhale.

Bring forearms to the floor, flattening forearms and pressing them into the ground. Place your palms on the floor.

Make sure your head is in a neutral, relaxed position.

Maintain a straight posture with no upward or downward arching of the head. Maintain a straight spine. Don't let your chest fall to the ground.

Exhale. Press your left heel to the ground. This will keep your hips from sagging to the ground.

Hold this position for 5 full, deep breaths.

Exhale slowly and deeply.

Arms should be straightened. Your wrists are now tucked beneath your shoulders.

Return to the downward facing dog position.

Hold this position for several breaths.

Rep on the left side, keeping your left leg forward.

Benefits of the lizard pose

When performed regularly and properly, this exercise can reap a lot of benefits. Here is a list of health advantages of this posture:

1) Enhanced athletic performance

Runners, bikers, and anybody with tense or stiff hips will benefit from the pose's lizard-like position. While even beginners can try it, the lizard position takes some practice to master. It's a split-leg movement that opens the hips, but the posture can be difficult to master.

2) Beneficial for spine

To stretch and release your hips, inner groin muscles, and hip flexors, try the lizard posture. The lizard position is also beneficial for extending the spine and expanding the chest. You can also learn to stretch and enhance the range of motion of your hip flexors and quadriceps with this pose.

Beginners can try the lizard stance, which is an added bonus. Allow yourself time to relax and unwind.

3) Improved flexibility

In both your yoga practice and everyday life, a gentle, deep hip-opening stretch can help relieve lower back discomfort or sciatica, release tension, and prevent injury. Hip and hamstring strength, in particular, can help you enhance your balance and flexibility.

4) Reduces stress

The posture also provides a number of mental advantages, including stress reduction and improved focus. It invigorates creativity and aids in emotional release.

Common mistakes to avoid while doing the lizard pose

To get the most out of the lizard pose, be mindful to avoid the mistakes listed below:

1) Not breathing properly

Transition into the lizard pose slowly. Pause and refocus if you see yourself holding your breath. Ask your yoga instructor to show you some respiration awareness techniques if you're unsure when to breathe or if you tend to lose track.

2) Don't force it

While the lizard pose offers a deep stretch, you should gradually build up to this level of practice to minimize strain. Hip flexibility can take a long time to improve and requires constant work. To avoid damage, you'll need to be more concentrated and controlled if you're already naturally flexible.

3) Who should not do it

The lizard pose is not suggested for people who have back problems, such as sciatica. You won't be able to appreciate this posture if you have an injured hand or wrist.

Also, if you've recently had surgery on your neck, feet, arms, hips, hands, or knees, you should avoid this yoga exercise.

Finally, you should avoid lizard pose if your body is not flexible enough to give stability in your forearms, shoulders, hands, or wrists.

