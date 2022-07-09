What Is Raquel Welch’s Total Beauty and Fitness Program That Can Help You Stay in Shape?

Raquel Welch is the ultimate fitness icon. The former model, actress and businesswoman has a physique that's as striking as her looks.

She encourages people to be fit through speaking engagements, fitness books, magazine articles and a new diet plan called "Total Beauty and Fitness Program".

Raquel Welch is also a screen legend who has pursued acting since coming to Hollywood more than 40 years ago. At 67, she still looks beautiful. What is her secret for looking so good at her age?

What Is Raquel Welch Total Beauty and Fitness Program?

Today, many people are drawn to faddish fitness programmes that have an aggressive approach.

For example, some people do 50 leg raises or pound their bodies jogging on the pavement or jump around to a rhythm not of their own making. However, Raquel Welch's approach to fitness and well-being is a nonviolent one -- working smoothly with concentration and determination at your own pace without competing with anyone else.

Her motto is "Don't be ruthless with yourself, and you won't be ruthless with other people."

In her book Raquel: The Raquel Welch Total Beauty and Fitness Program , Welch suggests that Hatha Yoga is the road to world peace.

Her book includes a routine that combines 28 poses drawn from the 5,000-year-old Ashtanga yoga. The routines range from deep breathing to pretzel-like stretches, each demonstrated with stunning photos of Welch, taken by her husband, producer Andre Weinfeld.

She claims that yoga has helped keep her flexible, increase her strength and muscular definition, and even got her 'heart racing'. Five to six days a week, before breakfast, she practices yoga for 60 to 90 minutes.

Two years ago, Welch modified her programme for the general public when many women came at the stage entrance each night during the Broadway run of "Woman of the Year" to seek advice on nutrition and exercise.

What does Raquel Welch's Anti-ageing diet include?

Maintaining a low-carb and gluten-free diet is key to losing weight. Wheat, coffee or salt are completely absent from her diet. She always has three fruits daily and drinks a lot of water as part of her diet. She also has a rule that she never eats anything after six o'clock in the evening.

The Fantastic Voyage (1966) actress revealed that she regularly follows a diet even if she despises it. She maintains the diet, as it helps improve her internal well-being and contributes to her stunning external appearance.

Raquel Welch's 'Total beauty and fitness program' suggests you should eat less food at more frequent intervals, and slow down when you eat. Snacking on fruit or rice cakes throughout the day can help keep you from getting ravenous when you're out. Avoid sugar, salt, caffeine, oil and preservatives when you eat out; they'll make your meal tastier but also heavier.

Takeaway

For those on the lookout for a full fitness and nutrition programme, Welch's Total Beauty and Fitness Program is a solid choice.

It offers everything people need to achieve the body they desire. The programme will take some time—some months at least—to implement, but if people stick with it, it should produce the results they desire.

You won't necessarily look like Raquel Welch or Jane Fonda, but you will look better. Moreover, you'll feel great while doing it. So why not give it a try?

